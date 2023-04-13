Weather Alert

...There Is An Elevated Risk For Wildfires... A prolonged period of dry weather with low relative humidity in recent days has resulted in an elevated risk of wildfires. Relative humidity is forecast to fall to 15 to 25 percent across most of eastern Kentucky this afternoon and early evening. Due to very dry fuels, if a fire starts, it will easily spread. As a reminder, in Kentucky it is illegal to conduct burning within 150 feet of forest or brushland between 6 AM and 6 PM during wildfire seasons. The current spring wildfire season lasts through April 30th.