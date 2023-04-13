More than 50 creative small businesses and boutique curators from throughout Kentucky will come together under one roof this weekend for the Wool + Flax Spring Market at its new location at The Center for Rural Development.
Wool + Flax is a brand focused on celebrating unique style and hard working creative small businesses. The theme for the spring market is “Here Comes the Sun,” a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
This is the first time Wool + Flax Market has been held at The Center for Rural Development.
“The Center is truly a blank canvas. We are excited to create an unforgettable event that perfectly reflects our personalities and brand. We are happy to say The Center will be the first of many Wool and Flax markets to come,” said founders Karrie Beth Bourne and TaLara Jo Hall.
In addition to a large selection of vendors, all in one location, shoppers will be able to shop in a comfortable, climate-controlled environment with plenty of event space and stress-free parking.
The event is fun, exciting, and above all “unique” – putting the hard work and talents of creative small businesses on display for all to see and support. Shoppers can expect to find handmade artisan goods, home décor, clothing boutiques, delicious foods from some of the area’s finest food trucks, specialty drinks and treats, cute photo opportunities, and more.
“The Wool + Flax Spring Market is a great event,” said Laura Glover, Managing Director of Marketing and Events for The Center for Rural Development. “We know you are going to enjoy this amazing market and shopping with these creative vendors. The Center is happy to host this unique event and we are looking forward to our continued joint efforts.”
Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at the door. Children ages 10 and under are admitted free.
Founded in 2020, Wool + Flax is a creative pop up market event highlighting fresh, talented artisans and boutique curators from across the state.
