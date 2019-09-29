Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an' your humble reporter is older'n dirt. I got a corn on my toe as big as a haf a doller.
Miz Myra Weir an' her man Ivan, who lives down c'here in Greenwood in McCreary County, sint me a pitchure 'uv a wully wurm they found down at their place.
That wully wurm wuz black on both ends an' brown in the middle. That means hit'll be colder than a well digger's hind end early this cumin' winter, warm in the middle an' cold wind will git thru you'ins long handles during' late winter an' sprang.
Greenwood is jest south 'uv the Pu'lasski County line so I rekon the weather down at Greenwood wud be sumethang lak the winter in Pu'lasski County, special in the southern part.
They must hav more wully wurms down in McCreary County. Nonna my weather watchers has sene a wully wurm in Pu'lasski County. I rekon wully wurms in Pu'lasski County kan't git a'crosts all these big 4 an' 6 lane rodes we'ins has 'round c'here without gotten' squshed by a 18-wheeler. Hit's kilt alla tumblebugs too.
I dreads hit, friends. Cleat Estes, this honored journal's offishial fog counter out c'here on Dutton Hill, got up with the chikens ever mornin' an' counted the foggy mornin's in August. He marked down 11 foggy mornin's meaning' we'ins will have 11 snows deep 'nough to trak a rabbit. The first frost is the 10th 'uv Octoburr, accordin' to the katydid. Steve Tucker out c'here at Fawbush hear'd a katydid holler on July 12. That means hit'll frost 90 days later, I ain't hardly never seed hit fail.
I got ree'ports 'uv two hornets nests 20 feet off'n the ground. That means we'ins will have snow drifts up to the eave 'uv the barn. We'ins will hafta use a kitchen cheer to mak a path to the barn to milk, an' we'll hafta climb a tree to go to the outhouse. If'n us ol' folks mak hit thru the winter, I'll be surprised.
Onna my good friends over at church told me t'other Sunday if'n I don't beet The Donald an' git to be pressydint, I kin becume a doctor. I cud pass out buckeyes fur you'ins generul health an' sell green persimmin juice to cure bal haids. A buckeye in you'ins flivver will mak hit start ever time you'ins turns the crank.
Friends, with a buckeye in you'ins pocket you'ins kin slap your woman r'at in the face if'n she sasses you'ins. Whin you'ins walk, your shirt tail will stand out so you'ins cud play cards on hit. You kin por green persimmin juice on you'ins bal haid an' hit'll pull you'ins sideburns together so you'ins hav a fine haid 'uv hair jest lak The Donald.
Maybe if'n I sinds you'ins a bill fur my doctor'n, I'll git as rich as The Donald. He got 'nough money to burn a wet mule, I hear tell.
Your humble ree'porter is the only pressydint you'ins will ever had who tells the truth. I wanna be pressydint awful bad 'cause I hear tell hit pays purt neart a doller a day an' I shore needs the money.
I'm gonna call Mr. Pootin an' The Rocket Man an' see if'n I kin git sume pollitikal stuff on The Donald. I shore hopes 'em air Demmerkrats up in Warshinton don't try to em'peach me. Brother pull'd onna 'em'peaches off'n a tree an' hit me r'at upside the hard. Hit shore hurt 'cause hit wudn't good an' ripe.
I ad'mits I'm krooked, an' I will cut a corner 'er two if'n I has't to. I'm gonna try an' vote fur myself 3 'er 4 times an' I may git sum names outta the graveyard. Don't laff, that's bin done a'fore in Pu'lasski County.
'Member, if'n you'ins wanna mak Amarykerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. I'm gonna move the White House down c'here on Pitman Creek so we'ins kin walk r'at over that an' git our cheks whin we runs outta chewin' tobakker.
