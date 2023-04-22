The warm spring weather has many people excited to get outside and begin seasonal yard and garden work. Gardening is a great way to be physically active, enjoy the outdoors, and beautify your home or yard. There are added health benefits to growing your own vegetables, fruit, and herbs, as well. As with any activity though, it is important to know how to move prudently, use equipment properly, and interact with nature responsibly.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), more than 400,000 people visit emergency rooms each year for injuries related to outdoor garden tools. It is important to stay safe when working with outdoor tools. The American Society of Surgeons of the Hand (ASSH) recommends taking the following precautions when gardening:
Wear gardening gloves: Wearing the proper gloves will help reduce blistering and protect your skin from chemicals, bacteria, and fungi that live in the soil. Hands and fingers are prone to small cuts and scrapes that can become easily infected when exposed to dirt and germs. Leather gloves protect against thorns, poisonous plants, insect and animal bites, and other skin irritants in the garden. Gloves also prevent sun damage.
Avoid strenuous repetitive motions: Unless you are used to the activity, repetitive motions such as digging, raking, trimming hedges, pruning bushes, or planting bulbs may cause muscle or skin damage. Rotate gardening activities every 15 minutes with a brief rest in between so the same muscles are not overused.
Be aware of your grip: Grip strength is at its maximum when the wrist is in a relaxed or neutral position. Studies have shown that people lose up to 25% of their grip strength when their wrist is bent. Only use hand tools with the appropriate hand, for example, do not grip a right-handed tool with your left hand. Try to square up your shoulders in front of where you are working instead of reaching across your body.
Use proper equipment and tools: Use a hand shovel or rake rather than your hands for digging. Sharp objects and debris buried in the soil may cut you. If possible, remove clear sharp objects like broken glass, old labelling stakes, and unused tools from the work area before beginning the task to avoid causing damage. Additionally, avoid accidents by using tools for their intended purposes only. Other important tool tips you should follow include:
When purchasing pruners, loppers, or shears, look for pairs that feature a safety lock. Avoid products with form-fitting handles. These tools only fit one size of hand perfectly. If your hand is too large or too small, it will put more stress on your hand. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the tool. Keep sharp tools away from children at all times. Always unplug electrical tools and power off gas-powered motors when not in use.
If you do end up with an injury, keep the following guidelines in mind to know when to seek emergency medical care. Seek medical attention immediately if: Continuous pressure does not stop the bleeding after 15 minutes. You notice persistent numbness or tingling in the fingertip or have trouble moving the finger. You are unsure of your tetanus immunization status. You are unable to thoroughly clean the wound by rinsing with a mild soap and plenty of clean water. REFERENCE: https://www.assh.org/handcare/safety/gardening.
Soil sampling is offered free at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Soil sampling assists in finding out what nutrients are currently in your plot and tells you which nutrients are lacking or are in excess throughout the soil. It also helps you determine the most favorable fertilizer plan to increase or maintain yields for the coming year.
This is a tasty salad that you will enjoy and so easy to make. Add meat and you will have a Plate it Up meal.
Rainbow Pasta Salad
8 ounces pasta shells
4 cups fresh spinach leaves, chopped.
2 cups sliced strawberries.
15-ounce size mandarin oranges, drained
10 ounce can of pineapple tidbits, drained with juice reserved.
1 cup chopped pecans.
Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
Reserved Pineapple Juice
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon salt
Cook pasta according to directions on box. Drain and rinse under cold running water to cool. Set aside to continue draining.
Wash spinach leaves and dry. Chop the spinach leaves into bit sizes.
In a large bowl combine the cooked pasta, spinach, strawberries, oranges and pineapple. Top with chopped nuts. Combine the salad dressing in a small bowl or jar with a lid. Shake to combine. Add salad dressing to the pasta salad right before serving and toss. Top with grilled chicken to make this an entrée salad.
Events going on at the Extension Office:
You can make beautiful cards to send to your friends or neighbors at the Cards R Us Class Monday Morning, April 24, starting at 9:00 o’clock. Homemakers that are going to the Lake Cumberland Area Homemakers Meeting on Thursday should attend the card class to make their Name Tag for this event.
“Healthy Outdoor Cooking” is the topic for the Homemakers May Lesson. Leaders from each homemaker’s club will meet Monday, April 24, at 1:00 o’clock for training. The public is invited to attend this class.
Cooking from the Calendar Class is Tuesday, April 25, at 11:30 at the Extension Office. We will be sampling the Rainbow Pasta Salad. You are welcome to attend.
The Lake Cumberland Homemakers Annual Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, starting at 6:00 o’clock at the Aspire Center in Monticello. Wayne County Homemakers are in charge of the meeting.
A Homebased Micro Processing Workshop will be held on Friday, April 28 from 9:30 to 2:30 at the Extension Office. This class is for farmers who grow, and harvest produce to use in their value-added products, which are sold directly to the consumers. This may be at a Farmers Market, a roadside stand, fairs, festivals, community events or online. The cost of the workshop is $50.
You can make a beautiful Coiled Fabric Basket at the Extension Office on Saturday, May 13, starting at 9:00 o’clock. The cost is $35. Register and pay at the Extension Office. Janet Moran will be the teacher.
Pulaski County Homemakers should mark their calendars for their Annual Meeting which will be Tuesday, June 20, at the Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center. Registration with fellowship will begin at 5:30 and the meal to follow at 6:00.
