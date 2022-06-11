Wound Care Awareness Month celebrated by LCRH Wound  Care Center

The Wound Care Center at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the ninth annual Wound Care Awareness Week, June 6-10.
The nation's leading provider of advanced wound care, Healogics, established Wound Care Awareness Month in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care and nearly 7 million Americans currently living with chronic wounds. Program directors across the nation are dedicating the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the prevalence of chronic wounds and the advanced wound care solutions that are available. Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Medicine offers several advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.
The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of disease. Various conditions like diabetes, peripheral artery disease (PAD), cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) increase the likelihood of a person having or developing a chronic wound. A breakdown of wound types, by prevalence, for those living with chronic wounds include:
Pressure Ulcers (43%)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers (31%)
Venous Stasis Ulcers (12%)
Surgical Wounds or Trauma (8%)
Arterial Ulcers (6%)
If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have only made matters worse, as many suffering from chronic wounds have not sought needed care during the past two years. The result has been a steep rise in amputations, according to a study from the American Diabetes Association.
With this in mind, now is the time for those suffering from chronic wounds to seek advanced wound care available at Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Medicine.
"Wound Care Awareness Month is a time to recognize the efforts of our wound care staff and spread awareness throughout our community about the importance of wound care services for patients dealing with chronic wounds," said Brian Shannon, Director of Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Medicine.
Visit www.woundcareawareness.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and hear from patients about how wound healing changed their lives. Patients who need specialized wound care may be referred by their local physician, or self-referrals are accepted. To find out more, call 606.451.3820 or visitLakeCumberlandHospital.com/wound-care.
