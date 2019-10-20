Yams and sweet potatoes are not interchangeable

Don't forget our free Card Making Class on Monday, October 28 at 10:00 o'clock in the Pulaski County Extension Basement. Denise Salter is the leader. Just come ready to learn and make cards you can send to your friends.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers Council will meet on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:30. The Leader Homemaker Class will follow at 1:00 'clock and will be on Huck Embroidery. This class is opened to the public.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers Holiday Luncheon will be serving you 22 different food items at the big event. The Bacon Cheddar Potato Dip, and the Crock Pot Cheeseburger Dip are sure to be two of your favorites. You will love the Chocolate Cherry Bars and the Pecans Squares. And for holiday candy you will sample "Caramel Delights" and Praline Crunch. For your main entrée you will be eating Lemon Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tenders and Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole. Tickets are now on sale at the Pulaski County Extension Office for $20. The luncheon will be held on Friday, November 15, at 12:00 noon, at the Langdon Street Baptist Church Activity Center
Lots of door prizes, a recipe booklet of things you have tasted, and a take home gift for you will also be a part of the luncheon. Additional recipe booklets can be purchased for $3.00 each.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the Somerset Mall. The hours will be from 10:00 to 6:00. You can rent a table at the Extension Office for $10 to homemaker members and $25 to others to sell your crafts, baked goods, quilts, painting, etc. This is not a "yard sale" bazaar but a craft sale for you to show your talents. You must supply a cover for your table, covering three sides.
Yams and sweet potatoes are plentiful in stores today or you can purchase them at the Twin Oak Acres Farm with Angie Dye. If you buy several pounds of sweet potatoes, you will want to store them in a dry and cool place. This basement or cellar comes to mind for storing. For some reason, we serve more yams and sweet potatoes during the holiday season. People use the terms yams and sweet potatoes interchangeably, but they are different vegetables. While they are both starchy "tubers", yams are not as sweet as sweet potatoes and have rougher skin and flesh. The orange sweet potatoes make a delicious side dish and are good sources of fiber, vitamin A, and potassium. Yams contain fiber, potassium, manganese, copper, and antioxidants and they can often be made the same way as sweet potatoes.
Here are ideas for serving yams and sweet potatoes, including a special sweet potato recipe at the bottom.
Roasted sweet potatoes. Clean the skins and slice a few sweet potatoes into wedges. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle seasoned salt, cinnamon, and cumin over them. Roast them for 30 minutes on 375 degrees.
Mashed sweet potatoes with ginger. This is an excellent side dish for holidays or fall dinner. Peel 4 large sweet potatoes and cut into 2 inch chunks. Boil sweet potatoes for 25 minutes or until soft. Drain the water and add ¾ cup orange juice, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1 Tablespoon grated ginger or ginger paste. Mash the sweet potatoes mixing with the listed ingredients. More juice, cinnamon or ginger can be added if desired.
Garlic roasted sweet potatoes with Parmesan. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Dice 1 pound of cleaned sweet potatoes into 1 inch cubes. In a small bowl, mix 1 Tablespoon canola oil, 1 clove minced garlic, 1 teaspoon dried thyme, and 1 teaspoon oregano. Add the diced sweet potatoes and toss to coat. On a large baking sheet, place the sweet potatoes and bake for 15 minutes, then toss and bake another 15 minutes. Once out of the oven, sprinkle 1/3 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese over the sweet potatoes and serve.
Sweet potatoes pancakes. This is a great way to use mashed sweet potatoes or you can start from scratch. Peel, clean and cut 1 pound of sweet potatoes. Boil for 15-20 minutes until soft. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, add 1 cup all-purpose flour, ½ cup whole wheat flour, 3 ½ teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. In a separate bowl, mix sweet potatoes, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 cup milk together. Blend the flour and sweet potato mixture together. Spray a griddle with oil or use a non-stick skillet, drop a ¼ cup of sweet potato batter to cook the pancakes. Serve hot with maple syrup or honey.
Maple rosemary sweet potatoes. You'll love the savory/sweet combination. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for easy cleanup. Peel and cut 3 large sweet potatoes into 1 inch chunks and place in a mixing bowl. Add 2 Tablespoons canola oil, ¼ cup real maple syrup, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, and 1 Tablespoon dried rosemary. Toss the sweet potatoes to coat them, then spread out on the baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes until golden, or done.
Sweet potato hash browns. Clean and grate 1 pound sweet potatoes and place in a mixing bowl with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Mix the ingredients together. Heat a medium cast-iron skillet with 4 Tablespoon oil. Using a 1/3 cup measure, scoop the sweet potato mixture and fry it in hot oil, flipping to brown both sides.
Slow cooker yam and black bean chili. In a crockpot, combine 1 medium chopped red onion, 1 chopped red bell pepper, 4 minced garlic cloves, 1 Tablespoon chili powder, 1 Tablespoon cumin, 2 teaspoons cocoa powder, 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, 2 cans black beans (drained and rinsed), 1 large yam, peeled and diced and 1 cup water. Cook on low heat for 6-8 hours. Salt and pepper to taste.
Candied yams. Last but not least, dessert! Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Peel and chop 5 yams and set aside. Melt 6 Tablespoons butter in a large pan and add 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon allspice, 1 ¼ cups brown sugar, and 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract. Add the seasoned buttered mixture to the yams then place them in a season 9 x 13" pan. Cover the baking dish and bake for 30 minutes until the mixture is bubbly. Enjoy! Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD
Barbecue Sweet Potato Nachos
2 sweet potatoes, long and evenly round,
washed and sliced into ¼ inch rounds
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ red onion diced
1-15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 bell pepper, diced
Dressing
1 ½ teaspoon lemon juice
½ cup plain Greek Yogurt
1 ½ tablespoons barbeque sauce
½ teaspoon chili powder
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss sweet potato rounds with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread potato rounds on a large baking sheet.
Roast potatoes for 10 to 15 minutes; toss potatoes, and continue roasting for another 10-15
Meanwhile combine ingredients for dressing in small bowl.
Remove sweet potatoes from oven. Sprinkle onion, black beans, bell pepper over the sweet potatoes, mix together and allow to cool.
Combine lemon juice. Greek Yogurt, barbecue sauce and chili powder. Drizzle dressing over sweet potatoes mixture right before serving
