Tiny, edible greens grown from the seeds of vegetables and herbs are called microgreens. You can grow microgreens indoors over the winter when gardening outdoors isn't an option.
Microgreen seeds must be sown very thickly in shallow pans with potting soil and are a great indoor winter project to do with children. Microgreens will grow very fast and need no fertilizing, as all their needed nutrients come from the seeds. In 12 to 14 days, on average, you will have a finished product that is flavorful and packed with nutrients.
Microgreens obviously are grown a little bit differently than normal herbs and vegetables. Microgreen seeds should be labeled for use as microgreens only to ensure there is no coating on the seeds that may contaminate the growing young plant.
There are about 50 herb and vegetable seeds you can grow for microgreens. Examples include:Amaranth, Arugula, Asian greens, Basil, Beet, Broccoli, Buckwheat, Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Chives, Cilantro, Collards, Cress, Dill, Fennel, Kale, Kohlrabi, Lemongrass, Mizuna, Mustard, Nasturtium, Onion, Parsley, Popcorn, Radish, Spinach, Sweet Pea, Swiss chard, and Tatsoi.
Pre-soaked seeds can produce a finished product in about seven days, but 12 to 14 days is more typical. You can grow some of the larger seeds, like mung beans and sunflowers, as microgreens. Larger seeds may take 21 days to mature.
Microgreens average 4 to 5 inches tall when fully grown and can be used fresh in salads, wraps or garnishes. Because microgreens are used fresh and grow close to the soil, you want to sow the seeds in new, clean potting soil in shallow containers.
Disposable aluminum pans make perfect containers with 1 to 2 inches of potting soil. Place the pans inside near a sunny window or use grow lights.
