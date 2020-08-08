Music has been part of Amanda Balltrip’s life for a long time. It’s been more than an activity, more than something to do the pass the time — it’s been a friend.
“Music was always my safe place,” said the native eastern Kentuckian. “I endured bullying, but I felt untouchable when I would sing. I knew I had a connection to something greater, something beyond myself and beyond the challenges of being an artistic kid living in the land of sports. Singing provided me solace and the opportunity to meet like-minded creatives.”
Balltrip used her musical gifts to great success, studying Opera at the University of Kentucky and performing on stage in numerous productions, singing at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, and teaching with organizations like McNeil Music Center and the University of the Cumberlands.
Now, she’s involved with a project to give back to others — people like her with music in their hearts, just in want of an opportunity.
Balltrip has come up with a program called “Lift Every Voice,” which would create space for students of vocal music, and create scholarships for students who cannot currently afford lessons.
In its first year, Lift Every Voice will provide six months of weekly singing lessons with Balltrip for two underprivileged students in grades 6-12 in the Lake Cumberland area at no cost to the students.
“I’ve been wanting to begin this program for about five years, since I moved to Somerset from New York,” said Balltrip. “I’m inspired by the Central Music Academy in Lexington, Ky. Their non-profit provides free music lessons to students on free or reduced lunches in Fayette County.”
It’s something at which they’ve been very successful, giving over 40,000 free lessons to more than a thousand students since the academy’s inception in 2004.
“This is where I actually got my first teaching experience 15 years ago,” said Balltrip. “I’ve always felt our region could use a program like this. I hope this is the beginning of such a program.”
The program is made possible by the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts Toyota Alumni Fund. Balltrip received a $2,500 grant that allows her to rent space at McNeil Music Center in Somerset and offer six months of voice lessons for two students.
“Lessons are typically $25/30 minutes, so the two students who are chosen are getting $600 worth of singing lessons each,” said Balltrip. “It’s important to me to acknowledge the monetary value of the arts in our community.
“Thanks to the GSA Toyota Alumni Grant, I get to put this money into Somerset and help lift up students who wouldn’t otherwise be able to pursue their love of singing,” she added.
Balltrip said that the arts community in general — here and everywhere else — has “an accessibility program” that’s especially harmful for those without social and financial advantages.
“When I think about my time pursuing a career in opera, I was incredibly fortunate to have access to voice lessons, summer programs, auditions, competitions, and so much more. I had supportive parents who helped me. I didn’t have obstacles like racism or poverty standing in my way,” said Balltrip. “One of the reasons I named this program ‘Lift Every Voice’ is to acknowledge that such barriers still exist. If we acknowledge it, we can do something about it. This is me doing something about it.”
Students interested in applying can do so by visiting www.amandaballtrip.com/lift-every-voice.
They will need to record a short video or two, and have the contact information for a teacher or guidance counselor that knows their work. The application is open now through August 22.
Finalists will be contacted to schedule a Zoom interview with Balltrip on or by August 29. Lessons will begin in September. If applicants have questions or issues with the process, they can contact Balltrip at balltripvoicestudio@gmail.com.
Balltrip said that better access will likely have a “variety of effects” on young people in the program, and hopes Lift Every Voice will benefit others in the same way singing moved her forward at a difficult early time in her life.
“I hope to see students get into college music programs,” she said. “I hope to see young people discovering their voice. I hope to see them embracing the joy of singing.”
