This weekend, Eubank looked like more than the northernmost city in Pulaski County — it looked like the North Pole.
Two days of the Christmas Cabin at Eubank City Park — delightfully decorated for the season with a cheerful assortment of lighted figures and colorful tunnels — and the annual Christmas Parade in the afternoon made for a joyous time for thousands of people.
“It was a good parade. It was a good, long parade,” said Norman Rutheford, Eubank Fire Chief. The Eubank Fire Department always operates the Christmas Cabin — where visitors can receive refreshments like hot chocolate and cider, fruit, and even toys for kids — and see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Even on the other end of the county, in Burnside, things were made merrier on the city streets by the “Santa Cruise” Friday evening in lieu of the usual Christmas parade.
Around 50 vehicles participated in the City of Burnside event, which encouraged families to come out in their own yards and wave to a trailer-riding Santa and other participants as they went through the town’s neighborhoods.
Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. said the line-up of vehicles — which included emergency vehicles and fire trucks as well as individual cars and Jeeps and trucks — went about a mile-and-a-half long. It began at Burnside City Hall just after dark, at 6 p.m.
“We had a great turnout,” he said. “I was talking to a couple of board members today. They came in all smiles, talking about all the feedback. ... It was fun.”
Burnside had canceled their Christmas Parade, which was set for this first weekend in December, as did the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce with their annual parade through downtown Somerset, both due to COVID-19 concerns.
However, Eubank still had theirs scheduled for this past weekend — and they decided to forge ahead as scheduled.
Rutheford noted that all appropriate precautions were taken by those making the events possible — social distancing, masks, etc.
“Everything’s going good,” said Rutheford Saturday evening. “... We’re trying to do everything up to snuff this year.”
Rutheford estimated 50 entrants in the parade. As for the Christmas Cabin, on the first night, Friday, about 800 people came through. On Saturday, even more — 1,100, for a total just shy of 2,000 over both nights, as seen by the long lines waiting to get in.
But even if you didn’t get in the cabin, just wandering around the park and seeing the lights was enough to lift the holiday spirits. New features included a box-like tunnel covered wall-to-wall in lights that people went through as they exited the cabin area, and tents over tables where visitors could sit and drink their warm beverage without spilling it on themselves.
“Everybody has bragged about where we’ve added extra lights,” he said. “... We’re really excited to be one of the only things going on this year.”
Rutheford took care to appreciate all those who had donated money, toys, and other necessities — including time and effort — for the cause.
“We sure needed them, because this all operates off of donations,” said Rutheford. “We appreciate the donations from the community. We couldn’t do it without them.”
