Now that December is here, it’s time to start thinking about the end of the month — and the start of a new year in Somerset.
Once again, the City of Somerset will be holding New Year’s Eve festivities downtown, with the announcement of the Light Up 2023 Bash this week.
It’s becoming a new local tradition, having been held in 2019 and last year (with a COVID break in 2020, along with most other public events). And while this year’s bash will be largely the same as what local revelers have come to expect, there will be a little bit of “new” to celebrate as the town says goodbye to the “old” of 2022.
“New Year’s for us is a celebration of the past year and all of the accomplishments of all of our community members, and celebrating family and fellowship,” said Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Director of Tourism.
As usual, the event on Saturday, December 31 is free to the public, while those wishing to buy alcohol from vendors need to get a spirit band for $5 to confirm they’re of legal drinking age.
There will be a host of vendors and food trucks on hand, and if weather allows, there will be an area for cornhole games and other fun activities.
Of course, music is always a big part of Somerset’s downtown festivities, and things will kick off in style this year with the classic sounds of the Somerset Big Band as the first act of the evening. Local duo Heidi and Ryan and their authentic Appalachian sound will perform following the Somerset Big Band.
To cap off the evening, the Next Level Band out of Charlotte, NC will be performing as the clock strikes midnight. Those who have been to the event before will remember that slot going to the Company Band, which performed a variety of upbeat dance party favorites.
“(The Company Band) has some things going on, so they weren’t able to travel back, but they assured me (that the Next Level Band) is very, very similar,” said Ikerd. “I’ve listened to them and met with them and they’re very, very lovely people. They’re the same type (of cover band), and will play anything from Earth, Wind and Fire to Bruno Mars, they play some country music, so just a little bit of everything. ... They travel all over as well, putting on these performances.”
“Of course that’s something we want. It’s a community, we want a little something for everybody,” she added. “Most of those songs are cover songs, because we want everybody to sing along and know the words.”
Kevin Wilson will serve as emcee for the event, which will last from 6 p.m. until likely about a half hour or so after midnight, and the arrival of the year 2023.
As always, the city will “drop the prop” — a sign with the propeller-like logo of the City of Somerset — to signal the change of the calendar, with the traditional Times Square-like countdown.
Ikerd gave a nod to the event’s sponsors, saying, “We couldn’t do this without our sponsors, we really can’t so we appreciate them,” and to the city’s employees, who put in extra time and work to make it all possible.
“It takes about 40 of us, usually working about a 20-to-22-hour day,” said Ikerd. “It’s a lot of work in my office to get everything ready, and then our team gets everything executed the day of, but (it’s gratifying) when we see everybody coming in as the night goes on and all the families that are there — I was so surprised last year, how many families were out, young kids were there, dancing and having a great time, and then also people in their 70s and 80s. So that’s community, and it kind of sets up those traditions. People are looking forward to it and putting it on the calendar, like, ‘I know what I’m doing for New Year’s.’”
