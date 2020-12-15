Mayor Alan Keck promised on the campaign trail to light up Somerset. What better way to do that than by celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights?
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass visited Keck's office at the Somerset Energy Center Tuesday to light the menorah for the sixth day of Hanukkah.
"It's special," said Keck of the visit, one of a number Chabad of the Bluegrass is making around the state for this holiday. "Any time Somerset can be put on the proverbial map, it's a good thing, but to celebrate different faiths, different beliefs to bring people together is important. For Somerset to be a community that was chosen from across the state, it's an honor."
Hannukah began on December 10 this year and is celebrated for eight days; it remembers the victory of the Jewish Maccabees over their religious oppressors in the 2nd Century BCE and the miracle of having enough oil to burn the menorah in the temple for only one day, yet it lasted for eight.
Litvin said that Chabad — a worldwide organization which reaches out to communities that don't have an established Jewish population and makes sure that every Jew has an opportunity to engage in their religion — traditionally has Hanukkah parties for Jewish people in towns and cities around Kentucky. However, COVID-19 concerns this year make it difficult to bring people together. Instead, Litvin's organization is going to leaders in those communities and share the celebrations online. The video of the visit with Keck is on the Chabad of the Bluegrass Facebook page.
The first night, Chabad met with Gov. Andy Beshear; they then went on to communities like Covington, Shelbyville, Richmond, and Lexington, and will be going on to Georgetown and concluding Friday with state representatives.
Litivin explained during the lighting ceremony that the concept of public menorah lighting is to take something often done for individuals and families in their private homes, to bring more light into their own lives, and to go on and share it with "your neighbors and with your community." He also explained the two types of candles — the ones lit daily, and the "shamash" which seems to stand above the others but is really the "servant leader" candle, meant to light the others.
"Each time we light the candle, it adds another aspect of light," said Litvin. "It could be bringing more jobs or industry to a place, or bringing new education, bringing a new college to the town, and all the different ways that when someone's in a position of leadership, instead of just being higher than everyone else, (they) reach out and light up each one. As that happens ... the entire community and the entire city can be lit up just from one little spark."
Keck explained that his "Light Up Somerset" concept came during his visit to Jerusalem — Keck had visited Israel on a mission to establish a sister city for Somerset, even before he was elected mayor in 2018. Seeing not only literal light on structures there, but the celebration of art and music that brought the streets alive, Keck saw the potential to make Somerset a better place.
"When we let our light shine, when we share that blessing with others, we bring people together," said Keck. "In Somerset, that's exactly what we want to do. We want to be a place for everybody, a community where everybody feels welcome."
Tragically, the mission of Rabbi Litvin and his group was marred by prejudice Saturday, when — according to WKYT News — a community member at a menorah lighting ceremony in Lexington was injured in an incident with a driver using antisemitic slurs. Litvin said a press conference in the wake of this situation will take place tomorrow night in Lexington.
Litvin mentioned that issues surrounding defending the land of Israel "are still very much modern and current" and was proud that Keck stood with them for Israel's sake. Given what happened in Lexington, rather than canceling the tour, that makes it "even more important to be here."
Noted Keck, "Those that know me know that I'm very passionate about my support of the nation of Israel and the Jewish people at large, a group of people persecuted generations, and so I think that we need to be a part of (this celebration)."
Litvin said he learned about Somerset in previous work done together with Keck. Since then, he's watched "the tremendous things" happen to the city.
"(Somerset is) absolutely beautiful. ... Watching it blossom has been incredible," added Litvin. "I'm so excited to see what (the planned University of Somerset) accomplishes over the next few years. ... I can bear such blessings on the town's future."
