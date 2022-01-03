As the “prop” — that is, the massive sign bearing the propeller-shaped logo of the City of Somerset — prepared to drop and signal the arrival of a new year, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck took the stage facing the Fountain Square in downtown Somerset on New Year’s Eve and looked out at the result of his city’s efforts.
After all, Keck had campaigned on a pledge to “light up Somerset” at a time when very little took place within the downtown streets. Three years and numerous party-in-the-streets festivals later, Keck was enjoying the “Light Up 2022 Bash” — the city’s second New Year’s Eve celebration after last year’s was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns — and took the opportunity to share some final 2021 thoughts about the community’s role in it all.
“This has not been easy, but also, you all have been asking for this for a long time,” Keck told the crowd, moments before the calendar page turned. “So much of this vision is not my own. It’s what you all have requested and then demanded for years and generations. And so the growth that we’re experiencing is the result of that underpinning. It’s now turned into momentum instead of a road block. It’s obviously been a lot of fun. It’s cool to get to serve and lead your hometown.”
For anyone who has called Somerset their hometown for years, the first New Year’s Eve celebration — which took 2019 into 2020 — and now this one represented a drastic change from the sleepy holidays of the past in Somerset. Music filled the city streets all evening long, starting at 7 p.m., as more regional acts entertained the crowd leading up to a return of The Company Band, a rollicking outfit from Chicagoland who first performed for the last New Year’s event.
“I thought it went great,” said Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Director of Tourism and one of the key event planners for the Light Up 2022 Bash. “We didn’t know about what the weather was going to bring, but we planned a rain-or-shine event, so we were going to make it happen one way or the other. ... Seeing all the smiles and the happy faces, from little kids to older adults and in-between.”
And yes, rain was a presence during the course of the evening’s events, but nothing that drove people away en masse. Ikerd noted that it was a “safe” event, without incidents — she pointed to a partnership with Jeremy Bartley’s law office, where they provided rides home for those who had been drinking — and fortunately things were wrapped up before the tornado threat of the early morning hours woke many Pulaski Countians from their slumber.
“Thankfully, the weather held off and there wasn’t too much rain during the actual event; I think it waited to downpour until after it was over,” said City of Somerset Communications Director Julie Harris. “... The big rain didn’t come until after everyone had gone home and we were tearing down. I do hate that for everybody who was tearing down afterward. We had talked that through and prepared for how we were going to handle (the threat of severe weather). Pro Audio Video (Productions), who handles our stage, they have a storm plan in place and they were well-prepared for that also, but thankfully that didn’t happen while we had residents outside in the elements.”
Harris called the turnout “great” and said that there were people ready to come in before the gates technically opened. Exact numbers of attendees weren’t available on Monday, but Ikerd said the first year, there were around 3,000 to come through the gates; she estimated this year was around 2,000, but considering factors like weather, COVID, the fact that it wasn’t the first such celebration and others, the crowd was still strong right up through the midnight hour, and Ikerd was pleased with how full the Square seemed.
“I think a lot of people stay and enjoy the event, and a lot of people come and go,” she said. “There was a constant crowd from my vantage point.”
Jeremy Taylor of Taylor Leadership Development, a life coach and speaker with an “infectious personality,” as Harris noted, was the M.C. for the event. Local performers from around the area — Cassie York, Spooky Fox, Jonathan New, Tommy Minton & Friends — took the downtown stage throughout the evening leading up to the event’s headliners, The Company Band.
“We had so many talented people sing throughout the year who are from here — not all of them were available but some of them were — and so we wanted to make sure that we did a highlight reel of some of the great music ... we showcased (at other events in 2021),” said Ikerd.
The Company Band enjoyed the community so much for their first appearance here two years ago that they came back to help ring in 2022 with energetic covers with crowd-pleasing funk, soul and rock covers.
“This is one of the greatest cities I’ve ever been in,” Anthony Robinson, the band’s lead singer, told the Commonwealth Journal. “The first time we came ... they showed us so much hospitality, so much love. Everybody was so gracious. So when they called again ... I wasn’t going to miss it.”
Robinson credited the fans for giving his group the inspiration and enthusiasm they need to pump up the crowd, which saw bundles of celebrating citizens dancing joyfully in front of the stage all throughout the set as The Company Band played up to midnight ... and then launched into Kool & the Gang’s classic “Celebration” afterward.
“All we can do is put the song out there,” said Robinson. “If the fans receive it, and they love it, it gives us that energy. It makes you want to push harder.”
The event’s scope was essentially limited to the square, rather than going up East Mt. Vernon Street like other town festivals, but there were a number of the usual food trucks and vendors on hand. For the City of Somerset, it wasn’t just the first festival of 2022 but the final one of 2021, and a chance to celebrate everything the city had accomplished along the way with one more Herculean effort by its employees.
“Our team, I can’t brag on them enough,” said Ikerd. “I don’t ever think I put it into words how much work goes into setting these (events) up. ... People give up their holidays to work and it’s all day — I think we left at 5 a.m. It’s an all-day, all-night event for our city employees that already provide safety and offer services for our community, and are able to also put on that second hat and work on the event. I want to make sure we highlight them and thank them for all that they do, as well as Mayor Alan Keck for allowing us to do our job and have these great events.
“Our hearts are in it,” she added. “We don’t always get it perfect, but we sure do try.”
