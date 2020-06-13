Perhaps the hottest race of the upcoming Primary Election on June 23 (rescheduled from last month due to COVID-19) for Pulaski County is the one for the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division I judgeship.
The bench serves Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties and became open last November when Judge David A. Tapp was confirmed to serve on the United States Court of Federal Claims.
Of the five candidates vying to complete Tapp's unexpired term, one hails from Stanford.
Daryl K. Day has served as Lincoln County Attorney since 2007, and has practiced law since 1995. He started as an assistant commonwealth's attorney the following year under current Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy F. Montgomery. After almost eight years, he switched to private practice for another four years (both criminal defense and civil law) before running for county attorney.
"I've tried cases both as a prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney," Day said. "I've tried cases from boundary line disputes to personal injury. I've handled a little bit of everything."
Day's interest in the law grew from the fact that there are different sides to every story, and always arguments to be made.
"I enjoy being in the courtroom," he said. "That's one of the things with being County Attorney. As County Attorney, you spend quite a bit of time being in the courtroom and it's that "think on your feet" with different things coming at you. Every case is different…The law is always the same, but everything else is different and you've got to be able to apply [the law] quick and fairly."
He counts four local circuit judges — Tapp, Jeffrey Burdette, Dan Venters and Bill Cain — among his professional role models. Practicing before them, he said, inspired him to run for this office.
Day added that he'd like to see innovative programs like drug court continue, if anything expanded. "Having been county attorney, I see the cost not just in humans but also in dollars that the drug problem has cost county coffers with jail costs…We can't incarcerate our way out of this problem."
Day and his wife Dawn have two children, who are both now in college.
