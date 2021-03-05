Once upon a time, the only thing wet in the Lake Cumberland area was the lake itself.
That’s changing rapidly. Burnside dipped its toe in the water in 2004 and got it “moist”; eight years later, Somerset approved full alcohol sales, including package liquor stores and microbreweries. That opened the floodgates. Russell County popped the cork on alcohol sales in 2016; McCreary County raised its glass to legal drinking in 2019; and last year, Wayne County voters poured into polling places to vote in “wet” status, by a margin of 4,901 votes for, 3,996 against.
“Honestly, I did not think in my lifetime that Wayne County would go wet with our past demographics,” said Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson at the time.
Flash forward four months, and it turns out, maybe that outcome wasn’t so controversial after all.
“I’ve not heard a great deal,” said Anderson on Friday when asked about public reaction to this new Wayne County reality. “I think everyone was a little surprised at the margin. ... I really don’t hear many complaints at all.”
Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton echoed that assessment.
“As far as anybody call in and complain, I haven’t heard much,” she said. “... People are curious, asking about how it’s going, asking when we think we’ll see any benefit from it.”
Sexton did note that one application for an alcohol license was requested by a business located next door to a local church, “and some of those church members asked about how they could go about the protest process.” That was the only negative feedback Sexton could put her finger on, however.
The county has been granted a total of eight potential quota package liquor store licenses by the state ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) office. The number of restaurants that can serve drinks and stores that serve beer or malt beverages are unlimited; currently, Monticello has two convenience stations in the latter category, Food Mart and Payless, already selling products. Two Monticello restaurants, the Black Stallion and El Cazador, are also looking at serving adult beverages, said Sexton.
Both the City of Monticello and the county government have their own ABC administrators in place to oversee local alcohol sales and approvals; Sexton said that they’ve “done everything they can on their part” to get local businesses approved.
“They can’t get the local licenses until the state gives preliminary acceptance,” said Sexton. “Everything is in the state’s hands. ... Nothing is being held up on the local end.
How much the few businesses already selling beer have contributed to the local economy won’t be known until the current fiscal quarter is up; “We don’t have any numbers (right now),” Sexton said.
Anderson said he recently spoke with the county’s ABC administrator and is looking to report on some progress next Thursday at the county’s Fiscal Court meeting. He believed that three of the quota liquor store applicants are “getting close” to where they want to be.
“Some of those are working on building inspection and some of the forms here locally,” he said. “The licenses themselves will be approved by those at the Frankfort ABC office. ... I really don’t know how many we’ll end up with.”
One item Anderson casually mentioned was that one group may be looking at locating a distillery in Wayne County, a move that might play off of the recent decision by Horse Soldier Bourbon to locate in Somerset and further help put Lake Cumberland on the Bourbon Trail.
Anderson noted that city and county alcohol regulations differ. The county would not allow Sunday alcohol sales or standalone bars — “Most of the county voters, I think that fits them pretty well,” he said. On the other hand, Monticello is looking at sales after 2 p.m. on Sunday, he said.
Currently, according to information provided by Anderson, 12 businesses have applied for a license — eight for non-quota malt beverages (six inside Monticello, listed as “Craig’s,” “Down Under Liquors,” “Crown Wine & Spirits” “Brothers Wine & Spirits,” “Lake Life Wine & Spirits,” and “Liquor King” — and two outside Monticello city limits, “Semi Crazy Liquors” and “West Highway 90 Liquor” according to information provided by Sexton); three for retail package stores (listed as “Semi Crazy on West 90,” “Joe Hancock West 90,” and “Hicks Grocery East 90,”) and the distillery, under the name “Lake Cumberland Distillery.”
