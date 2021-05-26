The Somerset Independent Board of Education gave a glowing report on the performance of Superintendent Kyle Lively during its yearly evaluation, held Tuesday during a special called meeting.
The board reported that Lively received either a rating of Exemplary or Accomplished in all seven of the leadership categories: Strategic, Instructional, Cultural, Human Resource, Managerial, Collaborative and Influential.
A rating of Exemplary, the highest rating, means the person exceeds the standard, and a rating of Accomplished means the person met the standard.
The other two possible ratings are Developing and Growth Required.
Board Chair Scott Gulock read out a statement from the board, saying, “The Somerset Independent Board of Education looks forward to continue to work closely with Mr. Lively as we continue to evaluate our current goals, set forth new goals along with developing our strategic plan for the 2021-2025 school years. The board is very excited with the goals/accomplishments our superintendent has completed thus far and the commitment to the success of our entire school district.”
Lively offered this response to the evaluation: “I am thankful and privileged to work alongside a selfless board that puts students first in all their decisions. Each member dedicates countless hours of their personal time to improve our system daily. This positive evaluation is a reflection of the hard work going on district-wide by everyone at Somerset Independent Schools. We have a tremendous school system composed of great students, caring parents and dedicated educators. It takes each person doing their part to ensure that all students are successful. I am grateful for the positive feedback, and we will continue to pursue avenues to continually improve and grow Somerset Schools for the betterment of our students.”
Along with the evaluation, the board agreed to amend the superintendent’s contract to give Lively a 3% annual raise over the next four years, add seven days of vacation, and extend his contract by one year beyond the current term.
