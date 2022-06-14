Somerset Independent’s Superintendent Kyle Lively has yet again earned high marks from the Board of Education.
Board members gave Lively a score of Exemplary – the highest designation out of four possible scores – in its annual evaluation.
A score of Exemplary exceeds the standard of what the Kentucky Department of Education requires.
A superintendent and his district plan is scored on seven standards outlined by the KDE: Strategic, Instructional, Cultural, Human Resource, Managerial, Collaborative and Influential.
In a statement signed by chairman Scott Gulock, the board stated, “The Somerset Independent Board of Education looks forward to continue to work closely with Mr. Lively as we continue to evaluate our current goals, set forth new goals along with developing our strategic plan for the 2022-2025 school years. The Board believes our superintendent will continue his strong commitment to the success of our entire school district.”
Lively seemed pleased by the recommendation. “I am thankful and privileged to work alongside a selfless Board that puts students first in all their decisions,” he said.
“Each member dedicates countless hours of their personal time to improve our system daily. This positive evaluation is a reflection of the hard work going on district wide by everyone at Somerset Independent Schools. We have a tremendous school system composed of great students, caring parents and dedicated educators. It takes each person doing their part to ensure that all students are successful.
“I am grateful for the positive feedback, and we will continue to pursue avenues to continually improve and grow Somerset Schools for the betterment of our students.”
The evaluation came in a special called meeting held on Tuesday, just before the board’s regular monthly meeting.
During the regular meeting, the board approved screenings dates for preschool and kindergarten students for the upcoming school year.
Kindergarten screening will take place Tuesday, July 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. at Hopkins Elementary.
The preschool screening will take place Thursday, August 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hopkins Elementary.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a contract with Burton Masonry to replace the metal siding on the Central Office Administration building with brick and limestone accents.
