During the holiday season, you often hear people singing "Oh, Christmas Tree." But only First Baptist Church of Somerset has a Christmas tree that sings back.
The "Living Christmas Tree" returns in 2021, a local seasonal tradition since 1975 — almost. Like so many other things, the event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
But like a true evergreen, the Living Christmas tree would never totally fall away, and the community is enthused to have the musical celebration of Jesus Christ's birth return for two performances this month.
"There's been an overwhelming response," said Sara Robinson, Director of Connections for First Baptist Church. "We have new members of our community, we've had some people move in from California that are participating, so there's a lot of excitement and anticipation. Not to resume normalcy, but to resume celebration."
Under the direction of worship leader David Pendley, who has been over this event for more than a decade, singers take their place in the Christmas tree, a 25-foot-high steel structure, and typically sing a holiday bounty of both familiar Christmas carols and new music as well. Typically, the choir is about 75 members strong, and around 150 take part in bringing the event to life in one way or another.
Plus, "we're going to have a full orchestra back this year," said Robinson. That's a benefit not just for the audience's enjoyment, but for the professional instrumentalists themselves; "Like many musicians throughout the pandemic, many of the musicians weren't able to work."
The performance will be held on Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12, both days at 6 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the concert.
Robinson noted that it's not a ticketed event, and is free to the public.
Plus, she said, the church is putting up new greenery and lights to update the festive holiday spectacle.
First Baptist Church has been a big part of the Christmas renaissance in this community already, being among the first donors to help bring Christmas Island back to Burnside by sponsoring the nativity scene.
"We're just excited to see Somerset light up again," said Robinson. "There's been such a void."
Best of all for First Baptist, this will be the first year that new pastor Ryan Coffey gets to take part in the Living Christmas Tree festivities.
"We are excited. The Living Christmas tree is a long tradition here in the church and the community," said Coffey. "I'm looking forward to all the programs we have coming up, and know it will be a great way to kick off the holiday."
