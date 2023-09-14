Help the Homeless (HTH) has become one of Somerset’s most valuable resource to help individuals and families who are without homes or are in need of help in the Pulaski county area. They are the only permanent shelter, and they have a place for people to shower, some food, and a newly donated van from Victory Christian Fellowship. HTH Founder Jessica Lee drives with HTH volunteers – many homeless themselves – to help people travel to their daily destinations.
HTH commonly finds people living in tents in the woods along Somerset’s highways.
“In the woods, there are no free camping areas within walking distance,” said Lee. “So pretty much our people without homes that are unsheltered are ending up either behind vending machines, behind buildings in their dumpster areas, or for the most part they’re choosing to trespass and go to the wooded areas along (Highway) 27 or behind businesses… There are human beings in the woods all the way down (U.S.) 27. ”
Much of this unmaintained land is owned by private companies or individuals. Sharlene Lockard, of Help the Homeless, claims that the woods by Bogle Street are full of homeless people “all the way to the fairgrounds.”
Many there cook Ramen out of modified beer bottles called “stringers.” Living in the woods requires some ingenuity, explained Lee. Some are able to hook solar panels up to batteries to get some energy. People also burn hand sanitizer in a method called “hobo heaters.” Building fires rather than using the heaters can attract wildlife, other homeless, and law enforcement officers.
HTH volunteer Chris D’Onofrio told of his experience living in the woods: “It’s uncomfortable. It gets hot at night. You get used to sleeping outside though. You always got to be worrying about your stuff. Any time you go to sleep, you don’t know if someone’s going to steal your stuff. So that’s some of your biggest worries… you never know what could happen while you’re asleep.”
Getting out of the woods can be extremely time consuming, even with adequate social programs.
“They’re in an overwhelming position by maybe something that’s happened… and the system out here is so tough to navigate. The social security card is over here, the food stamp office is over here, the hospital over here, the mental health over here, and you don’t know where to go next,” said D’Onofrio. “What we try to do is bring it all together and make it easier for people to navigate the system.”
Some more adventurous types may find this type of thing inviting. It’s almost like camping. But the weather can be an enemy.
“In summer it’s hot, in winter it’s cold. It’s raining,” said HTH volunteer Brittany Sheiman. “Then you got to worry about being flooded.”
Flooding can result in your collection of supplies being completely lost.
Sheiman herself lived with her now ex-boyfriend for a while in the woods until an “incident” occurred.
“I ended up leaving him,” said Sheiman. “And then Jessica (Lee) and the crew kind of took me under their wing and, got me out of that situation.”
Theft is a near constant possibility for the unhoused or housing insecure. Many homeless align together, but communities and “tent cities” rarely form. What few do form are typically quickly cleared out by police, as the cities are hotspots for crime.
The HTH volunteers claimed there was a tent city near the hospital a few months ago, but this city was torn down by authorities. HTH cleaned up the trash left behind.
“You try not to be with other people, because it’s hard to trust people out there,” added D’Onofrio. “The more you commune, the worse the area gets.”
Police raids can make things even more difficult for the homeless. Many who are caught and arrested get a trespassing charge.
“Then you end up with a (Failure to Appear) because you don’t go to court, then you end up in jail with more fines, and it’s just a big problem,” said D’Onofrio.
“Another reason people don’t mob up in the woods is, for the ladies, there’s a lot of sexual assault. They get threatened,” added Lee.
Run-ins with the police are common for homeless individuals. But the homeless situation can sometimes be overwhelming for even the local law enforcement agencies.
“They’ve told us they just shuffle them from place to place,” said Lee. “They’ll pick up a homeless gentleman here at a business, and then they’ll dump them off at a church, and then the church calls me.”
Law enforcement avoids taking the homeless to Pulaski County Detention Center, as prisoners outnumber beds.
“There’s eight beds in a cell, then there’s a bay area which we called the duck pond,” D’Onofrio said. “At least 20 people sleep in the duck pond. Then there’s two in each cell and one person sleeping in the floor in each cell.”
This fact is bared out by jail staff testimony. Jailer Anthony McCollum said that almost all areas, save the front rooms for staff, are filled with people. State inspection reports read “Difficult to walk through cell without stepping on mats or inmates.”
Philip Adkins is another currently homeless HTH volunteer.
“I used to stay in a church, but they don’t care for the homeless,” said Adkins. “(Rehab)… they helped me out a bunch.”
The addiction that many of the homeless struggle with magnifies the problems. While some can get clean in rehab, the road to recovery is a long one, and harder to journey on when you’re homeless.
Somerset Housing Authority has reported in the past being at “near crisis” levels, and people who apply for a housing voucher may not see one for as long as four years.
“The issue is, if you do get approved for a voucher, which is wonderful, from the housing authority, good luck finding affordable housing in the area that you can purchase with a voucher,” said Lee.
“I got have two vouchers, and I can’t find a place,” said D’Onofrio.
Many of the vouchers vouch for $400 a month. Finding housing below $800 is difficult if not impossible.
Munyeca Tucker said she waited five years for her voucher.
“I was on income based housing,” she said. “When I got the voucher, the income based housing… it made the rent go up. Baseline. The whole thing.”
These waiting lists have a potential to be deadly, too. People escaping abusive situations from their parents or spouses need a place for the night they escape—not five years later.
HTH also warned of the upcoming winter. Last December saw a dip to single-digit temperatures. Some homeless people lost body parts to the frostbite. Warming Centers help some with this issue, though they can’t always stay open.
Bobby Jo Loveless with New Life Church said he’s not even sure if he will run the Warming Center this year due to the risks and lack of management.
“It’s so hard to get help,” said Loveless. “And we have a lot of kids there on Tuesdays and Wednesdays… just not an idea place to have something like that.”
Loveless said that he’s found needles and other drug paraphernalia after people have stayed in the church gymnasium. The volunteers at New Life cleaned this up, but even one missed needle can mean a lifetime of hurt for a child who may prick themselves.
“We are not prepared for this winter,” added Loveless.
HTH volunteer Jeff Polston said, “There is a young man in the woods right now whose arm is immobile… He can not feel his arm. So he cannot feel that getting cold... You’re about to have kids being born in the woods. Like two more months, they’re probably going to be born in the woods.”
A reporter with the Commonwealth Journal joined Lee and HTH volunteers Pulaski Countians Chris D’Onofrio and Brittany Sheiman in their “Vanborghini” to travel to some of these places directly to view the wreckage many of these people live in.
The first stop was to a couple named Paul Konic and Alisha Willeford. They live with their two dogs in the woods named Roxy and Sassy. They have a full tent with some supplies, but keeping safe is tough. They stay close to the road, as the center of the woods can invite theft.
“We don’t cut through that way,” said Willeford. “The closest we go is right here.”
The next stop was Trinity Springs Park. The park was once a place churches took kids to and families celebrated birthdays at. Now, the homeless use the picnic shelters to get out of the rain.
A man in the shelter named “Greg” (name changed to protect is identity) lived with his dog in the shelter. The group was familiar with Greg and tried to speak with him, but he became somewhat hostile and shouted mostly unintelligible accusations at the group.
In a shack on the former park grounds, Tonia Hernandez and her dog Everest sleep surrounded by trash. She stated she had just received her voucher and was excited to escape the shack.
“I’ve been depressed for the past three weeks, but I’ve finally (been approved) for my voucher,” she said. “I wish I could go get it now.
“I was just about to leave because I’ve got to go to the hospital and meet my son by 5:30,” said Hernandez. Upon that statement, the Help the Homeless group offered her a ride to the hospital.
“This is my every day,” said Lee.
With Hernandez in the shack was a man named Bruce. He would not give his last name and described himself as a “mountain man.”
“I’ve been doing it since I was about 15, and I’m 36,” said Bruce. “I remember myself being a real tiny little guy wondering how I was gonna get rid of the mosquitoes. So I’m used to it.”
Bruce claimed to have had poor experiences with workers who run the stores in Somerset.
“Some really weird stuff,” said Bruce. “A lot of the stores are cussing… Like the store manager… All kinds of crazy stuff. It makes it harder on homeless people.”
The next stop was behind Big Lots. The group claimed that there was a large abandoned building behind the store with many people sleeping in the floor. There was only one individual that could be immediately seen when the group arrived, though and he refused to be interviewed.
“There are people back there, but I don’t know any of them personally right now,” said Lee. “It gets very aggressive… very unfriendly sometimes.”
Before leaving, Sheiman remarked on the dumpster behind a local clothing store.
“Look at all those clothes they throw away,” she said. “All those clothes could be donated, and they just throw away.”
Said D’Onofrio, “I went shopping in that dumpster two or three times. There’s some nice stuff in that dumpster.”
When the group returned to the Help the Homeless shelter, Lee explained the poor financial situation of the organization. Providing for the organization was hard.
“We’re working with pennies, not on thousands,” said Lee.
Lee said they’re trying to get a campaign called “100 for 100” initiated, which aims to get one hundred dollar donations from one hundred people. Advertising for this goal was difficult though.
“We don’t do fundraisers,” said Lee. “We just don’t have the time to do that.”
Still, the day ended on a positive note. Lee reported an anonymous woman knocked on the door of the office and handed over a $3,000 check. Lee said she laid over the table and cried while the other HTH workers embraced her.
