Ready for another round of "Loading Dock Dinners"?
This Wednesday, October 14, the Carnegie Community Arts Center will once again be providing homecooked meals for only $10 in a drive-thru setting.
The project raises money for the non-profit Carnegie Center, which is struggling, as so many other entities are, in the era of COVID-19 restrictions.
"We did very well last time; we sold 128 meals," said Dianna Mitchell of the Carnegie Center, who helps make the meals. " Thank you to everyone who purchased meals. We greatly appreciate it very much as we continue to eat away at our huge electric bill."
The series of meals takes place on the second Wednesday of each month.
The October 14 offerings include homemade chicken pot pie and warm cinnamon apples.
Just drive back behind the Carnegie Center, located at 107 N. Main Street in downtown Somerset, and receive and pay for the meal at the loading dock, between 4 and 6 p.m.
Meals need to be pre-ordered at least 24 hours ahead of time. Call or text Dianna Mitchell at 260-410-7112 to pre-order.
