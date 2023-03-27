America didn’t get to see Jadan Trammell’s audition for television’s most iconic music competition. But thankfully, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan did.
And they apparently liked it.
“American Idol,” the popular ABC reality show, recently wrapped up the episodes showing individual auditions by hopefuls from around the country, and now moves into a stage known as the “Hollywood Round,” where the field is whittled down further before the viewing public gets their chance to vote on their favorites week-to-week.
It was known that Trammell, a Pulaski County resident and native of neighboring McCreary County, had tried out for “Idol” in Nashville, Tenn., on November 9, 2022.
Fans, friends and family kept an eye on the show each week to see if Trammell would pop up.
As it turns out, Trammell’s audition never made it to air — though he was briefly spotted on-screen in this season’s second episode.
But that’s not bad news for his chances — Trammell was able to announce publicly that he did indeed receive the coveted “Golden Ticket” and moved on to the “Hollywood” round of the competition.
How he does from that point is still under wraps. But that could be revealed on the next episode, Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m.
Trammell auditioned with an original song he created, “River Rising.”
A singer-songwriter and guitar player who has a promotional Facebook page titled “Jadan Trammell Sings,” Trammell is known for his live performances locally at venues like The Harbor Restaurant and the Tipsy Toad in downtown Somerset, as well as other locations in the region.
He’ll be performing in front of an even bigger crowd this July, as part of this year’s Master Musicians Festival in Somerset.
However his “Idol” experience turns out, Trammell feels fortunate for the opportunity to share his music with an even wider audience.
“Hollywood, for me, was unfamiliar territory,” he said. “It was an experience I’ll never forget. The entire ‘American Idol’ experience, I feel, has prepared me for the future of what I hope my music will become.”
