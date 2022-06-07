A group from the local AMVETS Post 125 spend part of last week attending the annual Rolling to Remember rally in Washington, D.C., where they not only joined with others to raise awareness about POWs, MIAs and veteran suicide, they participated in honoring Gold Star Mothers from across the U.S.
Seven members of Somerset’s AMVETS rode motorcycles up to the nation’s capital: Roger West, David West, Mike West, Lorena West, Doug Bush, J.R. May and Jerry Whitener.
The rally, which was started in the 80s by Rolling Thunder, has been under the direction of the national AMVETS organization since 2019, according to Roger West, state president for AMVET Riders.
Thousands of motorcycle riders from around the country gather every year for a demonstration, riding through the streets of Washington to remind government leaders not to forget about Prisoners of War and those Missing In Action.
Over the years, veteran suicide prevention and awareness was added, as West said that 22 veterans a day try to take their own lives.
This year, the Somerset group of riders also got to participate in a couple of activities surrounding the actual demonstration that honored Gold Star Mothers, or those who have lost a child who was in active-duty service.
“We had the privilege of going to Arlington National Cemetery and attending a banquet for Gold Star Mothers, as well as on the morning of the demonstration, we gave them a ride through the parking area. And then, once the demonstration ride started, we were honored to be able to be involved in giving them a ride through the streets of D.C. That was quite the honor,” West said.
Lorena West, member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and sister-in-law to Roger West, said she also felt honored to be a part of the event with the Gold Star Mothers.
“The veterans, they knew the dangers when they joined the military, so they knew what these mothers went through. They’ve lost friends themselves in the military,” she said.
Lorena West said she felt connected to the mothers there, as she has two sons herself, although they were unable to join the military due to health reasons.
“[The mothers] were very down-to-earth, and they spoke about their sons and what positions they had and what their duties were. Even though there was a deep sadness in them for losing their sons, they’re still proud they died serving our country,” she said.
Roger West added, “I know when I became a parent, I asked God not to let me outlive my children. I think you’re supposed to go before your children. To see all these women there that lost a child due to serving, and they’re still showing up at these events, supporting veterans, it means everything.
"They’re strong women going through something that no mother should ever have to go through – or father or anybody. It’s just really hard to put into words, but they’re there, they’re strong. And in a way, they’re serving their country now by showing up and being strong and telling their stories,” he said.
The riders rode the nearly 600 miles to D.C. on their bikes, sometimes through strong thunderstorms.
Lorena West said she has had her motorcycle license only three years, and made the trip driving her own bike. “We had to drive through rainstorms and thunderstorms, but we made it,” she said. “It is extremely difficult on a motorcycle when it’s raining on the interstate… but nobody complained. We just did what we had to do.”
“There’s never a good time to ride in the rain,” Roger West said. “I hate riding in the rain. But on the day we took off, we knew it was going to rain on us. We also knew that to keep with our schedule, to be there when we wanted to participate in the different events, that we had to do that day. So, I have to tell you that even though I hate riding in the rain that was one of the times it bothered me the least, and I guess that’s because I knew why I was riding in it.”
Everyone made it there safely, both said, with Roger West adding that from what he saw on the Facebook pages of other AMVETS groups, no one attending the rally was in any accidents going to or from the event.
They did have one member from Somerset’s group whose bike broke down once they got there, but the team had brought a travel trailer with them and was able to haul it back.
Lorena West joked that the breakdown was because the roads in Washington were terrible.
“He had blown some spark plugs. We say it was from all the bumps in the road, but who knows,” she said.
On the day of the event, Lorena West said it was awe-inspiring to see that many riders gathered in support of the cause. She said she met and talked with riders from all over – New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and other places – as well as members of the Iron Horse Clan from Ireland. She said actors from the show “Sons of Anarchy” were there as well.
Roger West said next year’s Rolling to Remember event is already being planned. He asked anyone who is interested to look up Rolling to Remember 2023 on Facebook and join the page to stay up-to-date on events and dates.
Plus, he said he would love to see anyone from this area who wants to ride with them next year – whether they are an AMVETS member or not – to get in touch with them.
“We’d love to see a lot of people look us up on Facebook, and would love to see more people from Somerset go next year. As a matter of fact, if they do that, they can reach out to us, and we can join forces and ride up there together. We’re not going to say no to someone who wants to ride in our group.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.