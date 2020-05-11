If you haven't noticed, downtown Somerset is looking a little brighter these days.
A couple of major art projects approved by the city have come together in the last few days that have transformed the look of two of Somerset's most recognizable spots — the steps of the Energy Center city hall facility facing East Mt. Vernon Street, and the outdoor basketball court at Rocky Hollow Park.
And even in a time when groups aren't supposed to be gathering, individuals or small teams of artists can still go to work unleashing their vision on these public spaces.
"We want to send a message that we're still moving forward in a time of struggle and some sadness," said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. "We're going to create and generate optimist, and, I hope, put some smiles on faces and signify the light at the end of the tunnel."
Gracing the steps in front of the Energy Center is "The Spirit of Southern Kentucky." Artist Tyler Whitaker, who created the on-ground artwork with Bryan Landon II — said the theme takes inspiration from the city's tourism tagline. It utilizes the propeller imagery that has been the emblem for the city in the still-young Keck administration, with each blade representing a different aspect of local life: Industry and Economy; Outdoor Adventure; Lake Cumberland's Shorelines; and Agriculture and Art.
The propeller rests at the heart of a female figure that represents the "spirit of nature"; her hair transforms into the branching waters of Lake Cumberland and the Cumberland River, showing the union between the waterways and Kentucky. Like the propeller itself, each part of the mural shows different parts of Kentucky — the lake in the south (with a large catfish), the outdoors of eastern Kentucky, the agriculture of the west.
"It's kind of showing the four corners of Kentucky in an illustrated way," said Whitaker.
He said he initially approached the city about an outdoor sidewalk mural; that turned into a project for the Energy Center steps to go with the "resurgence of art in the central" part of town, like that on the nearby Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Building. "The was to really try to reinvigorate this area with art," said Whitaker.
Landon came up with the concept for the ultimate project, which was a couple of months in the planning, and the pair started it two weeks ago. The mural consists of latex-based exterior paint, covered over with a resin-like substance that is resistant to graffiti, UV light and foot traffic. On Monday, Whitaker applied some of the finishing touches.
Whitaker said the response has been "pretty positive" for the most part.
"Anything you do art-wise will have some naysayers, but I think it's gotten an overwhelmingly positive response," said Whitaker. "I hope people are able to enjoy it and it brightens up the area."
Keck noted that the mural tells a story and he hopes "people want to come down and take a look at it." He envisions a self-guided mural walk through town, where this artwork would be a permanent part of a collection of highly-visible public works that people could enjoy while seeing the city.
As for the new-look basketball court at Rocky Hollow, "I think it deserves state and national recognition," said the mayor. "I want to bring Rocky Hollow basketball back. ... I think it's a great way to generate interest and improve a community asset."
The court high atop a high overlooking the city park has long been a favorite place for locals to play pick-up games, shoot baskets with their kids, or just enjoy practicing the sport out in the sun. But Brooks — herself involved highly in both local youth basketball and art — noticed that the facility just wasn't as active as it had been in the past.
"When I was young, I remember so many people playing ball there," she said. "I started asking around. ... Most people don't see anybody out there anymore."
Brooks, a teacher at Hopkins Elementary and owner of Clay & Paper Studio, read an article about an artist in Memphis fixing up broken-down courts, and "while ours wasn't broken-down by any means," she felt like it could be more inspiring, especially to young people like her own basketball-playing children.
She and her kids began a little over a week ago and finished in about 35 hours. They used a concrete stain to paint the court, to better get in the tiny holes on the surface, and put a gloss on it to hold it afterward.
She was inspired by a recent mural she also did for God's Food Pantry downtown, and also utilized the propeller or "prop" concept — while the actual logo itself isn't on the court, different areas of the surface are in different designs representing the symbolism behind the propeller, giving the overall product a colorful, abstract feel.
The court isn't quite ready to be open for play yet, but Brooks said she expects it to attract a lot of interest once people are outside playing sports with their friends once again.
"I love it," she said. "I think the kids will love it. I think this generation has a lot of interest in going out and playing (at Rocky Hollow) before, whereas I never heard that interest from them before."
