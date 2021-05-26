A local artist scheduled to participate in the upcoming Juneteenth event in Somerset will not be doing so after a video recording of him making insensitive comments has come to light.
The artist — identified as Jeremy Scrimager by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in a statement made on Facebook addressing the issue — was part of a line-up of artists taking part in the Saturday, June 19 event, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
The expanded Juneteenth celebration next month continues efforts begun last year, with a Juneteenth charette to discuss racial issues that were matters of national discussion.
Local social media was busy early this week with comments about the recording, made at a concert event at Jarfly Brewing Co. in Somerset last October. In the video — which was shared on social media, and does not specifically show any individual person — a voice that was identifiable to numerous commenters as Scrimager could be heard aggressively yelling and using derogatory terms, one directed at African-Americans, the other directed at homosexuals.
Much of the discussion came from a May 24 post by Brandon Blevins on Facebook, who referenced the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council being "represented by someone who was caught on video screaming about how little he respects" the groups at whom the slurs were directed. The video was shared in the comments of that post. Members of the Diversity Council also responded to it with comments about their awareness of the situation.
On Tuesday, the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council — which has partnered with the City of Somerset to organize the Juneteenth event — issued the following statement about the matter:
"The Lake Cumberland Diversity Council (LCDC) has become aware of a video, which contains prejudicial language, circulating on social media. In the video, a local artist can be heard screaming racial and homophobic slurs.
"LCDC unequivocally disavows prejudice and discrimination of any kind. We apologize for any harm the video has caused and empathize with the pain felt by friends and family in our community. The LCDC is still in the early stages of formation and, while several board members were not involved in the booking process and most were unaware of the video, we take full responsibility and will form a committee to review all considerations for future events.
"Furthermore, LCDC has removed the individual from our Juneteenth Festival lineup of featured artists. We believe this course of action is in the best interests of the organization and the larger community at this time.
"LCDC views this as an opportunity moving forward. On this first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, we are especially convicted in our mission to build a strong foundation of belonging, diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community. Such a foundation is necessary to support the wellbeing of our community; education and dialogue are the tools we want to use to build it.
"As such, our goal moving forward is to follow up on this incident, and others when they arise, to have courageous conversations that foster learning and personal growth. With regard to this incident, we hope dialogue produces a situation where we are comfortable inviting the individual to future LCDC events.
"We appreciate members of the community bringing this to our attention and holding us accountable.
"As we continue to grow, we hope to prove our commitment to embracing diversity and encouraging unity in the Lake Cumberland region with community support.
"Please feel free to reach out to any members of the board with any comments, suggestions or concerns."
The statement is signed by the members of the Diversity Council, which formed in large part as a result of last year's event, which include JaKaye Garth, Rikiyah Pryor, Kathy Townsend, Trevor Herald, Kat Moses, Christopher Ledford, Ashley Homrich, Beka Burton, Joshua Troxell, Elaine Wilson, and Paloma Caroma.
On Wednesday, representing the City of Somerset, Mayor Alan Keck put out his own statement on the "Mayor Alan Keck" Facebook page.
"(Scrimager's) behavior warrants his removal from the Juneteenth line-up and we support the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council's decision to do so," said Keck. "He will also no longer be affiliated with City of Somerset's events going forward."
Keck said that Scrimager was a "friend" but that the "City of Somerset cannot and will not tolerate this behavior from anyone affiliated with the city, whether that person is an employee, contractor or volunteer."
Following is Keck's statement in full:
"There has been a great deal of discussion in the last 24 hours about a local artist’s involvement in the Juneteenth Festival the City of Somerset is hosting on June 19 in partnership with the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council.
"I have read and listened with great care to concerns from the community and calls for Jeremy Scrimager to be removed from the festival’s artist line-up.
"On May 24 and 25, videos were posted on social media in which this artist was recorded using racial and homophobic slurs several months ago outside a local establishment. His behavior warrants his removal from the Juneteenth Festival line-up and we support the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council’s decision to do so. He will also no longer be affiliated with City of Somerset's events going forward.
"It’s important to clarify his role with these organizations and clear up any confusion that may exist about the event.
"Jeremy is not, and never has been, an employee of the City of Somerset or a regularly contracted vendor for the city. He is also not a member of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. He has assisted with the promotion of the city’s arts and cultural events in the past, and was part of a team of local artists that helped create the city’s brand. He was asked to participate as an artist at the Juneteenth Festival creating live artwork, something he has done at our events in the past.
"The Lake Cumberland Diversity Council is not an agency of the City of Somerset. It is an independent organization with a board of directors that is seeking non-profit designation. The city and the diversity council share the same goal of promoting diversity and heritage in our community.
"Finally, The Juneteenth Festival is a City of Somerset event and is hosted with volunteer support from the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. The idea for this festival was born last year from our Juneteenth Charette, in which we gathered to promote unity and peaceful discussion and celebrate our multicultural heritage. We have added this event to our regular festival lineup and are grateful for the diversity council’s help in making it a reality.
"It’s also important to note that Jeremy is my friend. I am disappointed in his behavior — words and actions like those in the video are completely unacceptable. I will personally treat him with grace and mercy like I endeavor to do with anyone who makes mistakes (as we all do). But the City of Somerset cannot and will not tolerate this behavior from anyone affiliated with the city, whether that person is an employee, contractor or volunteer.
"We take our commitment to building a community where everyone can succeed and thrive seriously, and I am committed to ensuring that all of us have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
"Let this serve as an example to all of us that our words matter. How we treat people matters. Our community will be a better place when we build each other up instead of tearing each other down."
Efforts by the Commonwealth Journal to contact Scrimager for comment on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
