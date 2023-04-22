One of the community’s greatest resources for local artists is preparing to impact the success of the next wave of creative projects.
This year’s deadline for the Cornelia Dozier Cooper $1,000 Arts Grants will be May 31.
Since 2006, over 60 artists and arts organizations have been supported by these grants, which are issued to serious artists and arts organizations in Pulaski County.
Applications are available at the Cooper Community Arts Center or by emailing Peggy Sherry at psherry5@aol.com.
The arts grants are made possible through proceeds from the annual Nutcracker Ball.
Pictured are some of the 2022 grant recipients and board members of the Cornelia Dozier Cooper Endowment Fund, Inc. at the 2022 grant presentation event: Sommer Schoch, Heather Foister, Lisa Blakley, Cornelia Cooper, Sue Pogue, Allison Horseman and Charlene Harris.
