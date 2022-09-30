Brenda Popplewell has had a successful law practice in the Somerset area for nearly 26 years. During that time, she has defended clients in many high-profile national cases and has been named as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in the state of Kentucky.
But long before she stepped into a courtroom, Brenda Popplewell was making a name for herself as a competitive majorette. Taking up the baton-twirling sport at the early age of six, Popplewell parlayed that talent as a feature twirler for the University of Kentucky marching band for 1979 to 1982.
"I went to Russell County High School and we had a wonderful band," Popplewell stated. "After graduation from high school, I went on to college at the University of Kentucky. My mother encouraged me to tryout as a majorette for the UK marching band."
"There was a majorette audition process where you actually have to apply and audition," Popplewell recalled. "The audition process was very difficult and still is. We have people from all over the country trying out to be a UK majorette. I had a lot of support and encouragement along the way."
By 1980, Popplewell made the University of Kentucky marching band as a featured majorette and performed in front of thousands of Wildcat fans on autumn Saturday afternoons during the halftime break of the football games.
This past Saturday, Popplewell took centerstage again as UK alumni feature majorette performer at the halftime of the Kentucky- Northern Illinois game.
Popplewell has performed as an alumni majorette five different times since she graduated from the University of Kentucky almost 40 years ago. As a form of exercise, Popplewell explained that she has twirled the baton and she practices routines almost daily since her days at UK back in 1982.
But after getting the call to perform again in front of nearly 60,000 Kroger Field football spectators, Popplewell realized she would have to intensify he training routine.
"For about a month before my performance last Saturday, I did some really intense training and I practiced about three to fours hours every day," Popplewell explained.
Just like she had did almost 40 years ago, Popplewell performed in front of a large crown and the glaring ESPN cameras with flawless precision from juggling multiple batons to doing the dizzying neck rolls.
"I felt nervous at the beginning, and that's the way I always was when I twirled in college," Popplewell explained. "But then once the music starts and you start performing, you forget all about the crowd and your training takes over."
"It was a lot of fun and it brought back so many wonderful memories," Popplewell exclaimed. "That's one of the best things about alumni band is visiting with folks you haven't seen in many years. But I also got to meet the current UK marching band performers and spent time with them. The stadium was huge and the UK band just sounded magnificent. I didn't want to stop twirling and I wanted it to last longer than what it did. It was wonderful."
For one brief moment in time, Brenda Popplewell got to relive her 'Glory Days' of performing in front of thousands of spectators. For the past 26 years, she has performed her craft of law in much smaller and more intimate surroundings.
And it was Popplewell's early success in twirling a baton that prompted her to later tackle her law degree at the University of Kentucky.
"I came from a very small town and I remember telling my mom that maybe I won't make it as a college majorette or a lawyer," Popplewell recalled. "She just convinced me that I would be able to. When you have someone believing in you that way, it gives you confidence. So I really credit my mom for my success as a majorette and a lawyer."
"My mom pushed me to be the first lawyer in our family," Popplewell recalled. "After becoming a majorette at UK, she convinced me that I could do anything if I set my mind to it. If I could perform in front of 60,000 spectators every Saturday afternoon, then performing in a courtroom should be easy."
Performing the law at the level Brenda Popplewell has performed at for the past quarter century has not been easy. However, it was her drive at an early age to be the best baton twirler she could be that has pushed her in her successful law career.
And every so often she gets to go back to her roots and become a majorette again – if only for a few brief moments.
