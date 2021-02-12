Auctioneer Matt Ford said he’s auctioned everything from pots and pans to a $1.6 million country ham. On Saturday, Ford’s career as an auctioneer paid off handsomely, as Ford found himself being inducted into the Kentucky Auctioneers Association’s Hall of Fame.
“I had no clue it was coming,” he said of his induction. He was attending the state convention this weekend when his name was announced for the award.
Ford, who is the owner/broker for Weichert Realtors-Ford Brothers here in Somerset, called the honor humbling.
“It’s quite an honor. There’s a lot of people in the industry in this area, and I have a lot of respect for anyone who has gotten that honor,” he said.
One perk of being inducted in the Hall of Fame is to be a part of getting to select the next person to be inducted. Ford got to attend that meeting on Saturday – meaning the inductee for next year already has been selected.
“But I can’t tell you who it is,” he said quickly.
Likewise, Ford’s selection to be inducted took place at last year’s convention, and still he had no idea it would happen, he said.
There are no specific criteria for being inducted, he said, other than having a good career throughout the years, being active on the state level – Ford is a former president of the Kentucky Auctioneers Association – and being active in the community.
Ford’s career started more than 20 years ago having gone to auctioneering school in 1998-1999, he said.
So, having been in that career for so long, he must enjoy it, right?
“Most days,” he laughed. He admitted there is a lot of hard work involve, which includes having to move a lot of stuff out of houses.
“It can be fun. It can be rewarding. But it’s a lot of work, too. I’m not afraid of the hard work,” he said.
When asked about his most memorable auctions, Ford casually brings up that country ham – the one that ended up going for $1.6 million.
It was during a charity auction at the Kentucky State Fair one year, he explained. “That was quite fun.”
