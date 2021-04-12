Business owners in Kentucky affected by COVID-19 restrictions would love for things to get back to normal.
Now, Gov. Andy Beshear is talking about restoring pre-virus numbers — but only under certain conditions.
Beshear said Monday that he would lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination shot. That applies to "nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons," he said.
The possibility is welcome news in particular to high-volume businesses like restaurants, which have spent the last year forced by state policy to limit the amount of seats they can offer customers, for the purpose of social distancing. Currently, they've been operating at 60 percent capacity — though that number has fluctuated over time, and been significantly lower than that.
"It's been better of late, much better than last year at this same time," said Jonathan Muse, general manager at Buffalo Wings & Rings in Somerset. The last time the Commonwealth Journal spoke to Muse about the issue was in July of last year — after the governor decreed that businesses like Muse's cut down from 50 percent capacity to 25 percent, after having initially opened up to 33 percent following the early COVID period when no inside-dining serving was allowed.
But while it's been better, not being able to accommodate every hungry customer has not been ideal.
"We have guests that literally won't stay and wait," said Muse. "Half our tables are full, and they come in and we say they have to wait 20 to 30 minutes, and they leave. So business is definitely being lost at 60 percent (capacity)."
As such, easing those restrictions will "absolutely ... help us, if and when we get to that point," said Muse. "Of course, we want to do that as safely as possible. But from a business standpoint, the more people they're allowing, the better. ... (Seating more people) makes a huge difference financially."
Ideally, the relaxed numbers would come into effect before Labor Day, so as to benefit local restaurants during what is annually their most lucrative time of the year — tourist season, when the Ohio Navy rolls into town and wants to go out and eat.
"That's been very big for us in the past, and it will be big again this year," said Muse of tourism season. "... I think we'll get to that (vaccination) threshold sooner rather than later, with the vaccine becoming available and things starting to open up across the country, Kentucky won't be incredibly far behind."
Sara Waddle, owner of Serendipity at the Orange Door, is the woman behind a small locally-owned restaurant in downtown Somerset that has been hit especially hard by the restrictions put in place by the governor over the last year. They've caused her to have to close a sister restaurant in the Nancy community and struggle to keep her employees working.
"The only thing that has got us through is our excellent customers. They're amazing," said Waddle. "We're probably the only small business around here that didn't shut down for even a week. We did all we could to keep our employee where they were. Some did have to file for unemployment, but we tried our best to keep everyone involved so they had a job to come back to. It's not been easy, but we've been blessed, we've fought hard."
Being at 60 percent capacity has "really cut into the bottom line," said Waddle, particularly considering her restaurant's traffic volume is so much less than other larger chains to begin with. Normally, the restaurant seats "right under 100" people. Spreading out people even further than that has a magnified impact on a business that size.
"We've gone down from 22 tables in the (main dining area) to 15," she said. "It's been a booger."
While Waddle would certainly like to return to normalcy, however, she doesn't like the way the governor is presenting the opportunity, as a conditional matter held over the public's heads.
"In regards to making (increased capacity) dependent on the vaccine, I'm totally against that," said Waddle. "My family's got the vaccine, some of my employees have got the vaccine, but when it comes to government mandating vaccinations, I'm against that. I feel like they're trying to control the situation. ... We should not be demanding that someone gets a vaccine to do A, B and C, that's completely wrong."
One type of business that's felt the effects of numbers restrictions in a particularly harsh way is that of funeral homes. People wanting to pay respects to their deceased loved ones have had to be turned away over the past year because only a certain number of people could gather at one time for a service.
Tyler Hibbard, Funeral Director for both Morris & Hislope and Pulaski Funeral Homes, said those he's associated with would be glad for the restrictions to be lifted so the funeral homes could offer the same services to families that they have in the past.
"I think we would be glad to open back up completely," said Hibbard. "My only question would be if he would lift the mask mandate, but unless the governor mandated specific restrictions for funeral homes throughout the state, I think we wouldn't leave any of (the current capacity restrictions) in place.
"It's been a hassle," he added. "We don't want to limit who can or can't attend a funeral service. It's been difficult to monitor the flow (of people coming in) and ensuring everyone who is coming in is wearing a mask. Some people can't because of medical restrictions and what have you."
Over at Somerset Cinemas 8, a return to normal numbers would be a welcome plot twist. But because a theater seats over 1,000, the limit put on the business' capacity would exclude them from this latest development. With a theater seating about 1,300 normally, about 700 are available under current regulations.
In the movie business, however, with so many studios being reluctant to place major attractions in theaters until late last year, having to worry about filling seats hasn't been a huge issue. Mark Combs, assistant manager at the local theater, said that they've only had one sell-out in recent months, for "Godzilla vs. Kong" which came out late last month.
"We did have multiple theaters of it, so we split it up that way," said Combs, who noted that people are coming back to the theaters more and more. "Something about the one-year marker from when all this started, psychologically people felt done with it and were ready to go back to normal."
Leslie Ikerd, Director of Tourism for the City of Somerset, considering the planning of downtown events with regard to the lessening of capacity restrictions. She pointed to the #seemyset Art Market held last month, which, though held in a barn, was still an open-air event, as most city festivals are, which already allows for a different set of numbers than enclosed functions.
"I think we've come to the point where we're educated on the right ways to move forward in a safe way," said said. "Safety protocols have kind of become a part of our nature, where we kind of know what to do. If you're someone who feels like you need to have a mask on to go out, you do it. People look to the establishment (doing business or holding the event) now to say, 'These are our rules,' and people generally follow that.
"It's always a personal choice, to decide whether you feel comfortable coming out to an event or not," she added. "Moving forward, we're always going to try to create a safe environment. Regardless of what the state mandates, we'll consider CDC recommendations to be the guidelines we follow. The safety of our community and visitors is our first priority."
The next major city event will be Foodstock on June 5, another downtown open-air event featuring food trucks and live entertainment. Ikerd said "people have time to take the vaccine by then if they choose to." The city will still be having tents set up at entrances as check sites for virus-related health as they did for last year's Moonlight Festival.
According to the Associated Press report, Beshear estimated that his vaccination goal could be reached in three-and-a-half weeks, given current vaccine supplies, but a timeframe of four to six weeks may be more likely.
“But it is all up to us,” said Beshear. “Every single individual's choices can get us closer to that normalcy we've been looking for.”
However, State Rep. Shane Baker, who represents his home county of Pulaski as well as Laurel County in Frankfort, noted that the governor's orders about capacity restrictions were supposed to already have been set to expire by House Joint Resolution 77, legislation which determined which of the governor's emergency executive orders should stay in place. Last week, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, issued a temporary injunction against the resolution, making it so the fate of the restrictions is still "tied up in court," said Baker.
