The lead-up to Easter is a time for reflection, prayer and fellowship, and several local churches are banding together to offer the community a week’s worth of celebration.
Five churches around Pulaski will be holding Holy Week ecumenical services and lunches each day. Services will begin at noon, with a lunch to be served at 12:30 p.m.
In addition, each service will be taking up a collection to benefit five different charities.
This year’s schedule is:
- Monday: First Presbyterian Church, 200 North Vine Street, Somerset. The speaker will be Chris Brannock of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, with the offering to benefit United Way of South Central Kentucky.
- Tuesday: First Christian Church at 1115 Ky. 390, Somerset. The speaker will be Clyde Strunk and the offering will benefit Hospice.
- Wednesday: St. Mildred Catholic Church, 203 South Central Avenue, Somerset. The speaker will be Gary Clark of Ferguson United Methodist Church with the offering to benefit First Choice Clinic.
- Thursday: New Beginnings Worship Center, 1335 Thurman Road, Somerset. The speaker will be Mark Harrell of Victory Christian Fellowship and the offering will benefit God’s Food Pantry.
- Friday: Somerset First United Methodist Church, 99 South Central Avenue, Somerset. The speaker will be Doug Couch of Redeemer Lutheran Church, with the offering to benefit Pulaski Emergency Relief Fund (PERM).
The Holy Week community event has been going on at least 16 years, although there was a break in 2021 due to COVID.
Julia Basil with First Presbyterian Church said having the services at different churches was a chance for members of different congregations to fellowship with each other.
“The idea is to get people to meet folks that are going to different churches, and get congregations familiar with each other,” Basil asked. “Since we’re all celebrating the same thing, why not celebrate it together?”
Basil said that all services are open to the public and open to all congregations no matter which is their home church.
Guests don’t need to bring anything for lunch, nor do they need to worry about wearing specific attire.
“It’s pretty much come as you are,” Basil said. “Some people feel like they have to dress up for church, but we understand that folks are coming from work or from different schedules and this is not your regularly scheduled programming.”
Basil said there were two reason why she enjoys the Holy Week services. “I love that it’s everybody getting together, because I’ve got friends that go to other churches andI don’t usually get to worship with them and fellowship with them. It’s nice to get to see them during the week.
“But I also like that I feel like I get the full Easter story,” she said. “When you go to all of them. you really get the full journey from Palm Sunday to the Resurrection Sunday and all of the events that happen in between.”
