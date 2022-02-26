Different churches tend to have different views, about things like theological doctrines or methods of baptism. In the early months of of 2020, as COVID-19 first became a household word, one thing they virtually all agreed on was this: They were in uncharted territory.
From there, however, things began to differ again.
Perhaps the most controversial of the mandates handed down from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in March of 2020 was an order against holding mass gatherings as an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus — and that effectively included church services. While businesses like gas stations and grocery stores were allowed to remain open as they were considered "essential" by the state, churches were not — a stance that rankled enough to lead to legal action from some in the church community, an eventual federal court decision to halt the mandate as it applied to churches, and, now a bill from Somerset's own State Representative Shane Baker.
House Bill 43, sponsored by Baker, essentially deems churches "essential" entities, which would be able to stay open and provide their services even in emergency situations like the state was in two years ago, leading to Beshear's use of executive powers.
And as always, different churches come at the situation from different angles. While many welcome the safeguard against the kind of government intervention they experienced in 2020, others didn't take the same exception with the governor's goals.
Isaiah Super of Life Church in Somerset is one of those who's happy to see the church's interests being protected.
"I'm thankful for Rep. Baker standing up for that," said Super. "I think he recognizes that his job is to represent the will of the people. I think that if there was a vote here in Pulaski County (to keep churches open or not), it wouldn't have been that close."
Super recalled his church shut down for "three or four" weeks at the start of the COVID era, but came to feel as if his congregation would be better served by having their place of comfort and worship available to them as normal.
"I just felt like the community needed it, our church needed it," he said. "It was a very uncertain and scary time, and especially around here, that faith community and culture, it's needed."
Super didn't feel so much that he was under pressure by the government or anyone else to shut down at first, but like so many others, "You weren't really sure what to do." However, at some point, Super said, he had an "epiphany" — tell the congregation that the church would be open and if they felt safe coming, they could, and if not, that's okay too.
"We're not revoking memberships or fining people (for not coming)," he said. "… I felt like, all these people are adults. They can make their own decisions."
The church also offered a virtual service option for those who felt better served staying away from other people. And indeed, people did what they saw as best; after averaging around close to 500-600 people per service, Super said, the first week back there were only about 150 in attendance.
Which was okay with Super. He did observe, however, that while people were free to "go get COVID at Walmart," or, alternately, could use online options to avoid shopping inside the store, they couldn't make the same decisions about attending church — and is glad House Bill 43 will ensure that.
"I think it gives the church community the choice and the freedom of it, which are the principles that our government is supposed to be based upon," he said. "I joked that I was the first non-essential employee in the entire state. That's how it felt. … Like, the liquor store is essential, but the church isn't? I don't understand that."
Eddie Dick, who pastors New Direction Worship Center in Somerset, a relatively small and tight-knit congregation, said his church essentially shut down for a while, although they did hold services live on Facebook with personnel like himself and worship music leaders at the church. The last couple of weeks that church was still mandated closed by the governor, New Direction tried "drive-in" services, where people could pull up in their car to participate in an outside service.
"As soon as they gave the OK for us to meet back together with a reduced congregation, we started coming back inside," said Dick. He admitted however, that "we did kind of feel pressure (to shut down) because that's what we were supposed to do, even though I didn't really agree with it." Dick felt it wasn't appropriate to go against the governor's mandate — "You try to be a good citizen, but at the same time, realize that what I've been called to do might not match up with what (government officials) want. But it was not a very easy decision for me to make to do that."
Dick welcomed Baker's bill and said he was "very happy" it was passed out of committee.
"I think it's a good thing," he said of the bill. "My belief is, first and foremost, God is going to be number one in our lives; how can you not have what's supposed to be number one in your life be essential? To me, if you don't have God, you don't have anything. … When times get hard, (we're supposed to) meet together and encourage each other."
Not everyone felt imposed upon by the governor's mandate however. Chris Brannock, reverend of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Somerset, appreciated Beshear's actions, though noted that she wouldn't have required a government mandate to change her church's way of doing things at the outset of the COVID threat.
"Government's purpose should be for the well-being of a community and for the capacity to help its citizens thrive," said Brannock. "Church and state are separated but it doesn't mean that I ignore what the state is saying. In this case, we had a major crisis for the United States as well as for the rest of the world. It's beside the point that (the mandate) came from a governor or a president or anybody else, it's just common sense.
"Honestly, I was glad for some of the guidance that was given," she added. "I was pleased with what Andy Beshear was trying to do."
She noted that the initial adjustment to not being in regular services was "rough," but the church tried online services to keep the congregation involved before having what Brannock called a "really crazy but wonderful idea" — essentially breaking the church into groups of 10 members who would each meet at their own time, outdoors. They came to be known as "St. Patios" — as in, having the service on the patio — something the church did for about nine months or so.
"At the time, I had nine groups, eight of whom were meeting probably close to twice a month," said Brannock. "For the bulk of the time, we were able to meet in people's back yards or out on their patios or screened-in porch. I had two groups meet indoors and they were particularly vulnerable people who couldn't go out into the elements. I was having four or more services a week plus our online service on Sundays, and it kept everybody really well-connected. … It made it so we didn't feel like we were skipping church and going online."
She noted that the church had followed the lead of the Bishop of the Diocese of Lexington, who had come up with a guideline of phases for a church to go through for COVID protocols. A few months into that, the churches in that diocese were allowed to make their own decisions about how to proceed, and St. Patrick's would have regular conversations about what was appropriate to do and when.
"We had no problem shutting down," said Brannock. "It didn't matter that the governor had said it. We would have done that just for safety. If you think back two years ago, we didn't know what was going on. This has been such a learning process. … We were never in disagreement with each other, not once, about when it was appropriate to re-open (and) what our protocols would be.
"Really, what drove us was a desire that knowing that every one of us throughout our daily activities are going to be exposed to COVID, that when it came time for us to gather as a community, we would try to make it as safe as we possibly could," she added. "To the best of my knowledge, no one ever got COVID from being at St. Patrick's."
David Carr, owner of the King of Kings Radio Station in Somerset, appreciated Baker's bill, but came at it from another perspective still — not as the pastor of a local church, but as someone who had specifically gone to support one of the congregations fighting against Beshear's mandate. Carr noted that he had gone to attend Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County, which had held an Easter service in opposition what was state policy at the time and sued Beshear for violating their religious freedom.
"I congratulate Rep. Baker, and his purpose is to protect the sovereign right of the church," said Carr. "Because of the mandate or demands of our governor, they were able to shut down the church, and so it is a good deal to protect the church from that happening.
"To be honest with you, a lot of churches (during the mandate) didn't know what to do," he added. "Because of Rep. Baker, this gives them an option. If they want to close, it's their choice. If they want to stay open, it's their choice. The government doesn't have a right to put the church below liquor stores and abortion clinics and things like that."
