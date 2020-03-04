It is common around the commonwealth to feel like Kentucky is unloved in the presidential primary race. Traditionally, the Kentucky primary is held so late in the campaigning season that the candidates to be put forward in the general election already have been decided by the time our ballots are cast.
And it appears to be that way again. Kentucky’s primary is to be held on May 19, but Super Tuesday – the day in which the majority of states hold their primary elections – is in the books.
This year, it is the Democrats who are weeding down a field of around 12 to 20 candidates (depending on who is on each state’s ballot) to find the one who will go up against President Donald Trump in November.
After the 14 states and American Samoa had their say this week, it appears as of right now Joe Biden will be that person.
As of Wednesday afternoon, it was estimated that Biden received a total of 670 delegates during Super Tuesday to Bernie Sanders’ 589, with the third highest delegate-count going to Michael Bloomberg, who received 104 delegates.
Wednesday morning was filled with the news from Bloomberg’s camp that he was dropping out of the race, while Elizabeth Warren’s campaign was “assessing” her options.
Locally, Pulaski County Democratic chairman Dr. Rodney Casada called Biden “the guy.”
“I’ll be surprised if Biden doesn’t get [the nomination],” he said Wednesday afternoon.
Still, he admitted that Super Tuesday held some surprises.
He said he felt like going in that everyone thought Sanders had the upper hand.
However, Casada said Biden’s support shows that he appeals more to what he called the “traditional Democrats” – who champion a moderate over a progressive candidate.
“I think Democrats are looking at it closely right now, and are looking toward who might be able to beat Trump.”
And does Casada think Biden can do just that?
“I do, now,” he said, adding that he thinks a Biden/Trump showdown will be a “very close race.”
Mary Ann Johnson, the president of the Democratic Women's Club, agreed with Casada that Biden would have a shot against Trump.
She admitted that, if asked the same question four months ago, she would have responded with the answer that it would be "difficult."
But now, she said she sees a lot of movement and energy within the Democratic party. "Now, the tide is turning," she said.
"I think we've got a shot at putting a Democrat in the White House," she said, adding that she felt that same energy applied to the party's chances at putting Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Amy McGrath, in Mitch McConnell's place.
She also agreed with Casada that going into Tuesday's elections Sanders had a lot of the momentum.
"[Biden] was the comeback kid, wasn't he?" she said.
But even better, she said she was happy to see others like Bloomberg who were dropping out of the race putting their support behind Biden.
"They are putting their party first," she said, and feels everyone wants to come together to support the best nominee.
