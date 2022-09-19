United States Joseph R. Biden made the claim recently that the COVID pandemic, which has killed millions across the globe including hundreds in Pulaski County, has officially ended. Some in the medical community call this claim into question, but the Internist and current Director of Internal Medicine Residency Program Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Dr. Joseph Weigel feels that it’s still too early to say for sure whether or not the pandemic has breathed its last.
“I think it’s really important to identify and be specific in what the term ‘pandemic’ means,” said Weigel. “The dictionary definition is a widespread occurrence of an infections disease over the whole country or the world over a particular time. In January of 2022, COVID was still the second leading monthly cause of death. It was behind heart disease, but ahead of malignancies and cancers.”
Weigel says that people are still succumbing to the illness and reiterated what Biden himself had said: though the state of the contagion may no longer be a “pandemic,” that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s over.
“In Kentucky right now, in any one individual week, nine people are dying of COVID,” claimed Weigel. “It is still a significant ongoing problem.”
One element of the pandemic Biden pointed to is the social reaction to the pandemic. Dr. Weigel spoke at length on people’s behavior.
“Certainly there is really nobody in the United States who is acting or behaving as if there is an active or ongoing threat from this virus right now,” Weigel observed. “The behavior of the American people has shifted from when people were living with the virus as part of their daily lives.”
This echoes Biden’s statements. Biden had also gestured to the people with whom he was in the room and noted that the were not wearing masks. Weigel said that this is a good indicator that people are moving out of the pandemic.
“Right now personally I would call it a ‘significant ongoing problem’ that is certainly less lethal than it was before,” said Weigel. “All pandemics eventually end. Over time the humans that are affected by the new infecting organism begin to adapt to living with that organism.”
Weigel claimed the United States had come into the “final phases” of the pandemic and foresaw a future in which COVID shots are updated like flu shots as seasons changed.
“By the strictest definition, we are in the final phases of what would be considered a pandemic and the disease while still significant like influenza or any of the other infectious diseases we’re adapting to it and living with it and making due with it each day,” said Dr. Weigel. “I understand what the president was trying to say and I understand why some people would disagree with him. I would call it now that if the pandemic by definition is still insistent that we’re in the late stages of it. In the laypeople’s mind, in the man on the street’s mind, in people who aren’t involved in healthcare’s minds, they have been behaving for a year now as if the pandemic was over.”
Weigel added that most people just aren’t as concerned as they were in the beginning.
“If you asked the layperson on the street, they would say it’s not even an issue anymore,” said Weigel. “They’ve just begun to kind of accept it.”
Weigel still came away with some advice though and wants Pulaski Countians to be smart with their bodies.
“I think as we approach the time of year where respiratory illnesses are more common, I think it behooves people to think about getting the vaccine, and I think it behooves people to think about their own personal hygiene. Hand-washing is probably the most important,” said Weigel. “Try not to move your hands to your face or to touch your face very often. If you are sick, try not to go out. Stay home when you’re actually ill.”
Ultimately, Weigel is optimistic of the pandemic finally ending and feels Pulaski Countians can breathe easier for a number of reasons.
