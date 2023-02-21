It used to be that schoolchildren would bring an apple for their teacher. These days, however, it takes much more than that to get instructors into the classroom it seems.
Kentucky, like other areas of the country, is dealing with the problem of a teacher shortage in public schools. Governor Andy Beshear recently announced that the state has 11,000 teacher vacancies and ranks 44th nationally in starting pay for teachers, according to the Associated Press.
On Thursday, the Kentucky State Legislature took a step toward addressing the issue. A State House of Representatives panel advanced a measure that was called a “good first step” by Republican committee chairman Rep. James Tipton, the bill’s sponsor, with an aim to attract more educators into classrooms.
Tipton said that the proposed legislation, House Bill 319, would ideally “remove some of the burden, remove some of the regulation, remove some of the red tape (a)nd make it easier and more conducive for individuals to consider going into the teaching profession and to keep them in the teaching profession,” according to the Associated Press.
The bill features several provisions aimed at getting more teachers into the classrooms, according to the Associated Press. It would allow people wanting to teach their subjects of expertise to obtain interim certificates, requiring only a Bachelor’s degree in that subject and at least four years of work experience related to the subject. Mentor teachers would be assigned to help guide them.
The bill also calls for creation of a marketing plan to recruit students into teaching and a statewide job posting system for teacher vacancies, and the ability for teachers’ aides to cover a class, at the discretion of school administrators.
“Just talking to teachers, I’m hearing a lot of discussion about burnout,” Tipton said. “Teachers are teaching their regular class load. There’s a shortage of teachers. There’s a shortage of substitutes. So a lot of times they were having to cover classes. They’re having to forego their planning period.”
Under the bill, the state would track trends in teacher departures. School districts would submit information from exit interviews to the state education department. Information would include why teachers left, how long they taught there and whether they took similar positions elsewhere, according to the Associated Press.
The bill, possessing bipartisan support, was advanced by the House Education Committee on Tuesday.
As far as local education leaders are concerned, that can only be a good thing.
“Anything that they think they can do to help us with the teacher shortage is greatly appreciated,” said Patrick Richardson, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools.
It’s something that the county school district is feeling itself, said Richardson.
“It used to be not difficult to have certain areas that we had teachers in all the time, and we had a large pool,” said Richardson. “Back a few years ago, we had a great pool of elementary K-5 teachers. It used to be that we only had difficulty in possibly our upper-level science and math classes, or in specific special education programs. Now, it’s all over. It’s everything from P.E. teachers to kindergarten teachers. It’s not a specific area that we’re in need of, it’s all areas.”
For Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively, the problem has been more targeted.
“We’ve had difficulty at times filling foreign language positions,” said Lively. “What I have noticed is the sheer volume of applications in various areas don’t seem to be as high. We’ve been fortunate to be able to fill any vacancies that we’ve had, however it seems like the number of applications that you’re getting and the number of candidates that are interested in those positions are not as high. We’re fortunate that we’re still getting a good number of applicants, but we’re just not seeing (as many).
“Years ago, I remember for an elementary vacancy, you would have a folder full of applications; now we’re probably getting eight to 10,” he added. “I don’t think the (same) number of individuals are pursuing the education profession.”
Science Hill School, which serves students up through the eighth grade in a single facility, has been largely immune to these problems, according to Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse.
“We’ve not experienced (shortage issues) here,” said Dyehouse. “Any time I put a job out there, I have applications. We’re still in a situation where folks want to work at Science Hill.” He credited that to the school’s strong reputation; “It’s the tradition that we have here. ... I think folks leave other districts to come here. Now, is that bragging a little bit? Probably.”
Nevertheless, Dyehouse acknowledges that shortages are a more widespread problem, “and it’s getting bad.” He said he’s heard from other superintendents, clarifying that he’s not referring to others in Pulaski County, and said it’s causing them to “lose more hair.”
Said Dyehouse, “It’s getting to the place where they’ve got people in classrooms that don’t even have a teaching degree. So it’s getting serious.”
The superintendents had similar thoughts on the root of the shortage issue, though one exact cause is hard to precisely pin down.
“I feel like there are many reasons leading to the teacher shortage,” said Richardson. “I think the political atmosphere that we have had in not only this state but across the United States in the last 10-15 years has really hurt the outlook that people have about going into education. I think there’s a whole lot of negativity.
“A few years ago, there was talk about changing teacher’s retirement and I think that affected things negatively,” he added. “Pay is always something that’s enticing to get someone to stay in a profession, and I think there’s only so much we can do with the local board effort, the local tax effort. When you’re looking at making large gains in teacher pay, it’s difficult to take that all from a local tax effort. I think it’s multi-faceted.”
Dyehouse expressed uncertainty about the possible causes of the problem.
“I’m not sure if it’s the pay, I’m not sure if it’s that people think schools now are not as safe a place as they used to be, I don’t know what’s causing folks not to want to go into education,” he said. “It’s a hard job, we know that. It’s definitely not easy, and the pay’s not (substantial); you could make a lot more money doing other jobs, but it’s a calling, and I’m worried about our state.”
Lively said that “critical shortage areas” include math, science and foreign languages. Like the others, he believes there are numerous factors at play.
“Some of that is about pay. With inflation and other things, teachers have seen as much as a 5 percent drop in pay over the past year,” said Lively. “Legislators were gracious in the budget and gave an increase in the SEEK (funding) amount per student, they funded kindergarten which we’re very appreciative of. I do think that teacher’s salary is something we’re going to have to continue to (work on). We can’t just fund that from the local level, we’re going to need to support the state in order for that to happen. Here in this district over the last eight years, we’ve been able to provide a 10 percent raise which is good, but that’s an anomaly compared to most throughout the state.”
Lively also said that data points to student discipline and staff working conditions pose discouragement to teachers. “You’re seeing a lot of educators exiting the profession just because of the strain, the discipline and those types of things.” He added that Somerset has a “great district” as far as those issues are concerned, with “a great student body.” He added, “We don’t see the same problems that a lot of other districts face; however, discipline and behaviors are things that come up.”
While the pay issue is something that’s widely addressed — Beshear pushed recently for a 5 percent raise for teachers and other public school employees — there are other solutions that have shown creativity by educational professionals.
“I know that they’re coming up with a lot of new ideas,” said Dyehouse. “Scott County is going to start recruiting teachers in their junior year of high school.”
He also mentioned Option 9, which Dyehouse described as “a quicker route to being a certified teacher” even for those who didn’t start out trying for a degree in Education. It’s recently approved for this school year by the Education Professional Standards Board.
“We have two Option 9 teachers here,” said Dyehouse of Science Hill. “It’s an alternative route to teaching. With Option 9, you take a classified assistant that you’ve got in your building, a teacher’s assistant, and they start taking the classes to be a certified teacher, and they get to bypass student teaching because they’re already working in your building. I think that will help.”
While HB319 might be that “good first step,” Lively noted that it is only “progress toward where we need to be, but by no means is this going to fix (the problem), and I hope it’s not the end of the answer, the end of the progress that we’re making toward addressing the teacher shortage.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
