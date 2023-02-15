Wednesday was National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day. And Pulaski County officials are indeed plenty appreciative of local School Resource Officers.
The School Resource Officer (SRO) is a law enforcement agent stationed in a local school. Typically, the SRO does things like assisting in a discipline process when potential exists for violence or criminal activity; attending parents and staff meetings to offer information about the SRO program when requested; help develop plans and strategies to prevent or minimize dangerous situations on campus; patrol the parking lot during arrival and departure times; improve the school’s image as a safe environment; perform ongoing security checks of the campus; and function as an information gathering source for law enforcement.
New Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones put out a statement on Wednesday recognizing it as National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day, showing admiration for the 11 SROs from the sheriff's office assigned to various schools throughout the county.
"These SROs are sworn deputies, most of which have retired from other agencies where they were certified and sworn before," said Jones in the released statement. "School Resource Officers go through extensive training in addition to all the law enforcement training they have gone through in their previous careers with other law enforcement agencies. They are now required to complete an additional three-phase training that occurs during their first, second, and third years as a Resource Officer. This is now required by state statue.
"The SRO assignment is unique within the law enforcement profession," the statement continued. "These deputies fill a three-part role; serving as informal mentors or counselors to the students, law educators and law enforcement officers to support the students and communities they serve. They are valuable and essential members of the education community who deserve unwavering respect and support from the public in the pursuit of keeping schools and students safe."
Jones extended his appreciation to all School Resource Officers who serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and those who serve in this capacity across the United States.
With sheriff's office SROs serving particularly in the Pulaski County School System, county schools Superintendent Pat Richardson also took the opportunity to show his appreciation for all that they do to keep local children safe.
"We're very pleased with our SRO staff; they do a great job," said Richardson. "We've been fortunate this year to have SROs in all of our schools. It just brings an extra layer of safety and security to our schools, being able to have SRO staff in each one of them. They do an excellent job, working with our parents, working with our kids, and our staff members. We're very pleased with the partnership that we have with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the officers that we have in our buildings."
At Science Hill School, where Katrina Masters serves as the school's SRO out of the Science Hill Police Department, that relationship is also very strong. In fact, Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse said that the school and students had been doing things to honor her all week.
"Kids have been making cards for her, some of the classes have made a poster for her," said Dyehouse. "We gave her gifts (on Wednesday). ... She was surprised and really happy and tickled.
"We have got a great SRO in Ms. Katrina; she has done an outstanding job here," he added. "The kids love her. Our staff has just fallen in love with her. She is on top of things."
Somerset Independent Schools works with the Somerset Police Department to put an SRO in each city school, and Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively called it a "strong partnership" between the entities.
"Officer Billy Bolin, Officer Pete Langdon and Officer Scott Whitaker do a fantastic job of ensuring that the students and staff of Somerset Schools are safe," said Lively. "... We are fortunate and thankful to have incredible individuals serving as SROs in each building."
While law enforcement personnel can sometimes be intimidating to young people, having one there among them in school that they can regularly interact with helps demystify the idea of the authority figure in uniform, agreed officials.
"That's one of the best things about having SROs in our building, is that relationship that they're able to build with our students on a day-to-day basis," said Richardson. "That's one of the things that we're very thankful for."
Said Lively, "(Somerset's SROs) go out of their ways to be positive rode models and mentors for countless students. This type of positive interaction with law enforcement is extremely beneficial for many of our students."
Added Dyehouse, "Kids will talk to an SRO a lot of times if they feel like that they're not a threat. (Masters) has come in here and even though she's wearing a gun and a vest, she's still approachable to the kids, and she's very personable. ... They don't look at her as a 'cop,' they look at her as a safety officer here in our building that's taking care of them and our teachers. They'll come and tell her things, if they've got something going on with another kid, they might tell her before they even tell me. That's what an SRO is really meant to be."
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt called SROs an "invaluable" resource to the community.
"Not only do they serve as the first line of defense for our children, but they are also an early bridge to police and community relations," he said. "The relationships established early with our children enable our department to help keep our community safe now and in the future."
