Somerset has been in the spotlight a lot recently. Now it's time to actually see it on TV.
The episode of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home" filmed here in Pulaski County back in January will air this Friday, April 7, at 9 p.m. It will also air Saturday at midnight and on Monday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m.
The episode is titled "Lake Cumberland Dreaming," and is the ninth episode of Season 14. The description of the episode on hgtv.com is as follows:
"Thanks to a $5 million scratcher win, a couple is ready move from city life in Cincinnati to lake life in Lake Cumberland, Kentucky. They're looking to move back where he spent his summers as a kid, and now David helps find the lake house of their dreams."
Host David Bromstad spoke to local real estate agents as part of the episode's production, and also visited local restaurants. The Chalet recently posted on Facebook that they expected to be featured in the episode, featuring a picture of Bromstad in the restaurant with its owners, while Bromstad was also spotted in Serendipity at the Orange Door back in January.
According to several sources, "My Lottery Dream Home" was filming in the Eagle’s Nest area after they left downtown Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.