Last week, one of the most prominent judges in the country passed away, sparking mourning for many women and men across the United States.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, died September 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was a recognizable face and commanding voice on the U.S. Supreme Court, where she had served for 27 years. She was a long-serving judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals before that, and before even that she had made a name for herself as an attorney and women’s rights advocate. Her legal career began at a time when it was unheard of for women to enter the field. In fact, when she enrolled in Harvard Law School in 1956, she was one of only nine women in the class, next to 500 men.
Dean Erwin Griswold famously faced these women at a dinner, asking “Why are you here occupying a seat that could be held by a man?”
In several interviews Ginsburg said, from her point of view, the dean wanted to hear their stories on how they planed to use their law degrees, and was unaware that the wording made the women uncomfortable.
Justice Ginsburg may have started on the Supreme Court as someone with a centrist political view, but as the years grew, she became the outspoken voice of the left-leaning faction. Her outspoken written opinions on cases – many times as the dissenting minority – earned her the nickname Notorious RBG.
Many local members of the judicial branch and of the community expressed their sorrow for Ginsburg’s death.
Jane Venters, Family Court Judge for the 28th circuit serving Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties, said she was inspired by women like Ginsburg and Venters’ mother, attorney Norma B. Adams.
Adams, Venters said, graduated law school just a few years before Ginsburg and ran into many of the same circumstances that the justice did.
Female attorneys who came after them have them to thank for helping them, Venters said.
“Buy the time I was old enough to be conscious of professions, I didn’t realize it was significant my mother was doing the same job as my father,” she said.
As for Ginsburg, Venters said, “She was a giant. She did so much for women, not only in the legal profession, but for the world in general.”
She said that she was glad to see the recognition and accolades being shown to her by the public.
Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin sat at the Great Hall of the U.S. Supreme Court Building this week before being moved Friday to the U.S. Capitol building. She is the first woman to lie in state there, and only the second Supreme Court justice after William Howard Taft, who was also President.
Venters said she has appreciated seeing the young woman and girls who lined up to honor Justice Ginsburg during a public viewing.
Judge Katie Slone, who serves the 28th District covering Pulaski and Rockcastle counties, paid her respects to Ginsburg, saying, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was truly a brilliant pioneer. Regardless of whether one agrees with her opinions on particular issues of law, she was extremely intelligent, loyal and charismatic.
“I admire her tremendous success in paving the way for women. She was very well aware of gender inequality as she lived it for a large part of her life. … Although it would be incredibly difficult for anyone else, she transferred from Harvard Law School to Columbia Law School for her final year to move with her husband who was hired by a law firm in New York City. And she still graduated first in her class! Years later, when she was appointed as the newest U.S. Supreme Court Justices in 1993, he moved with her to Washington, D.C., as this time SHE got the better job!”
Slone went on to mention her sense of humor and the fact that she embraced her image in popular culture, creating her own RBG t-shirts.
“She was a strong woman with a vision, born at exactly the right time. Her passing is sad, and she will be dearly missed, but what an enormous legacy she left behind. In a very real sense, her passing marks the end of an era.”
Ginsburg made an impact with those outside of her profession as well, even in the local community.
Somerset resident Wynona Padgett said, “I may not have agreed with every opinion she had, but I certainly do admire her.”
That is especially true of Ginsburg’s advocacy of women’s rights, workplace equality and the free press, Padgett said.
Also, as Regional Cancer Control Specialist for the Kentucky Cancer Program, Ginsburg’s cause of death hit home for her. “I’m very sad about her death. Cancer has taken another person from our lives.”
Somerset resident Kat Moses, who has organized several events held within Pulaski County including the Chill Out and Proud Festival, called Ginsburg’s death significant for the nation.
“As only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, she served as a beacon for those who wish to shatter the glass ceiling of government and leadership,” Moses said. “She unyieldingly voted in favor of upholding civil rights and environmental protections. Ginsberg’s legacy represents just how powerful representation and a marginalized voice can be in governance. She inspired generations of young women to pursue higher education, law school, and to seek positions in government. In spite of her terminal illness, she remained on the Supreme Court to ensure that a pragmatic liberal voice remained a contributing factor in the decision-making of highest court.
“I think Kerry Washington said it best in a Tweet, ‘She earned her rest. It’s our turn to fight.’ “
Moses referenced the announcement by President Donald Trump that he planned to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement Saturday – a move backed by Republican leaders such as Senate Majority Leader and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, despite McConnell having blocked a 2016 Supreme Court nominee by then-President Barak Obama on the grounds it was an election year. As many have pointed out, this, too, is an election year, and McConnell is on board to fill the position sooner rather than later.
“Her last wishes were that her Supreme Court seat not be filled until after the election is determined in accordance with the precedent set by the Senate previously in the fulfillment of Justice [Anthony] Kennedy’s seat. The best way to honor her monumental legacy is to ensure such, and to vote consciously in the effort toward a more just and equitable nation for us all,” Moses said.
Earlier in the week, Sen. McConnell gave his remarks about Ginsburg’s passing on the floor of the Senate.
“First and foremost, she was a brilliant, generational legal mind who climbed past one obstacle after another to summit the very pinnacle of her profession,” McConnell said.
“Justice Ginsburg was a fixture on our nation’s highest court for more than a quarter of a century. She was not just a lawyer, but a leader. From majority opinions to impassioned dissents, her life’s work will not only continue to shape jurisprudence, but also enlighten scholars and students for generations.
“By all accounts, Justice Ginsburg loved her work because she loved the law. In a more ordinary life story, her courage and continued excellence in the face of multiple serious illnesses would itself be the heroic climax, rather than just one more remarkable chapter among so many.”
U.S. Representative Hal Rogers also commented on Ginsburg’s death, stating on social media, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a bold pioneer who stood unswervingly on the principles that guided her life and the pursuit of justice. Her confidence and determination were inspiring and her legacy will undoubtedly influence future generations.”
