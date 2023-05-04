Recently, production companies have been pointing a camera at Somerset and trying to get her good side. According to filmmaker Charlie Louthen, Somerset has a surprisingly open atmosphere for a wide-eyed auteur to get their vision on the silver screen.
Louthen is an aspiring producer and currently works as a locations manager for RNR media.
A locations manager, as Louthen put it, receives a screenplay from a production company and “gets a vision” of what locations work best for the script. He finds places that will allow people to film then negotiate with property owner on money and time. During production, he will be the go-between for the crew and the property owner.
Louthen is no stranger to Somerset as he grew up in the local area. However, during his younger days, he didn’t feel like Somerset was “for him.” Louthen loves wearing tattoos, piercings, and weird hair. He enjoyed edgier and grittier art like horror movies and heavy metal. Content like that didn’t mesh well with Somerset’s traditional values, and he felt like an outcast.
Louthen moved to Ohio where he owned a sales company that brought him some success. However, Louthen said he was miserable.
After the pandemic began, Louthen moved back to Somerset and worked as a bartender at Tap on Main to make ends meet.
One fateful day, a customer came in, and Louthen and the customer struck up a friendship. The friend eventually texted Louthen someone’s number.
“Hey, Charlie. This is Danny. He makes movies. You’re welcome,” said the message.
Louthen and the stranger had a meeting at Charred Oak, and before he knew it, he was working for RNR media.
Louthen called RNR media a “real big opportunity-giver,” which has an eye for talented and driven people. Louthen says talent and drive are what make a filmmaker.
“If it wasn’t hard everybody would be doing it,” he said. “You have to have a certain kind of brain to work in the film industry. You have to be a little off-kilter even.”
Louthen’s now worked on three different movies for RNR and feels he’s rediscovered Somerset.
“To come back and be able to be myself authentically and not have to wear a certain type of clothing or act a certain way and just be me and let my good nature and heart come through… I feel loved by Somerset,” said Louthen. “This makes me love them back so much.”
Louthen has a lot of family with “deep roots” in Pulaski County, and he feels like he never wants to leave now that he feels like he “fits in” in Somerset and can also live out his passion for filmmaking.
Though Louthen believes the culture’s changed since his childhood in the early 2000’s, he feels Somerset’s “kept her values.”
“It’s still a place that when you’re walking down the street people wave and where people have good morals and good character and say what they mean and mean what they say,” he said. “As much as I didn’t like this town when I was a kid, what it instilled in me helped me my whole life.”
RNR Media’s next project will be a romantic comedy called “Night Lily.” They’re looking for extras and encourage people to contact snlmovie23@gmail.com if they are interested.
