Delainey Bowers has never been a ghost, but she did like to haunt the aisles of the library from an early age.
“I was constantly checking out ghost-related books from our local branch, and when I got tired of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark or The Bailey School Kids series, I moved on to materials about witches, and angels, and aliens, and Bigfoot. I was enchanted by the Brothers Grimm and the darker versions of their classic folktales,” she said. “Anything slightly supernatural spoke to me on a deeply personal level. And, truthfully, these types of introductory publications are easy points of entry in the world of the weird.”
Flash-forward to 2022, and Bowers’ love of “the world of the weird” hasn’t died — it’s only grown deeper. More educated, too. A Somerset resident, Bowers serves as Editor-in-Chief for Kentucky Folklife, the digital magazine of Western Kentucky University’s Kentucky Folklife Program. After undergrad at Appalachian State University and getting a Master of Library Science degree from Indiana University, Bowers decided to pursue a career in folklore, and was accepted into WKU’s related program.
“(I) have had the craziest time getting to interview folks, conduct research surveys, complete fellowship projects, collaborate with heritage festivals, and work alongside talented artists and tradition bearers,” said Bowers.
So it’s no surprise that Bowers is familiar with some of the area’s best spooky stores — and Appalachia, particularly this part of the country, is rich in the kind of folklore that always gets told and re-told this time of year, around Halloween.
“By its very nature, folklore is communal. It is in direct opposition to elite culture that demands a top-down approach to establishing value. Instead, folklore is community-based and community-driven and is a result of shared identities,” said Bowers. “Folklore is very much an avenue for the overlooked and underrepresented, and its emphasis on highlighting the diversity of its creators is critical to the continuation of culture. Besides, the hills and hollers of Kentucky are dark and sacred, which means there’s bound to be spooky stories and secrets hiding just under your nose.”
And telling stories has always been an important way of passing them down — the oral tradition. Appalachia, a vast territory covering 13 states from New York down to Mississippi, has seen a lot of people and a lot of changes over time, and the stories we know today are shaped by all those experiences from the past.
“Historically, it’s an area rich in Indigenous lore, and it was also developed on the backs of enslaved people and immigrants,” said Bowers. “You have this significant migration of folks coming from different countries, all of who are bringing their own customs and beliefs to a new world. With industrialization and urbanization comes the comingling of different cultures, along with the sharing and preservation of various traditions. Naturally, storytelling is one of the easiest and oldest ways of disseminating information, and classics like urban legends, folktales, and ghosts stories are included in that.”
So what are some of Bowers’ favorite terrifying tales from this area? One goes back to her love of the library — and a well-known legend associated with Pulaski County’s own.
“The first one that always comes to mind is the tale of ‘Little Mark Thatcher,’ the young boy who was killed by a bow and arrow and now haunts the public library downtown,” said Bowers, noting that the library staff has been working to uncover more information about the incident from 1898, in which 10-year-old Thatcher was was shot in the chest while playing with bows and arrows with friends.
Thatcher’s home was next to the Cooper Community Arts Center on North Main Street, the building which used to be the Pulaski County Public Library, and a portrait of Thatcher could be found in the basement there, eventually moving down Main Street to the new library in 2008 where it was finally displayed. For years, rumors circulated that the old library was haunted — and that Thatcher’s spirit could be felt there.
“I absolutely love that Lori Yeager, a librarian at the main branch, just so happened to come across an old photograph of Little Mark that she bought for a dollar at a flea market,” said Bowers. “It’s those types of small synchronicities that really drive home the belief that the dead are much more present than we typically give them credit for!”
Bowers said she’s also found of the haunted tales surrounding the abandoned train tunnels nos. 3 and 4 of the Cincinnati, New Orleans, and Texas Pacific Railway (CNO&TP) in Burnside.
“The line was originally constructed in the 1870s and ran from Cincinnati to Chattanooga, and, later, down to New Orleans. There was a particular stretch of line, from Danville to Oakdale, Tennessee that was given the nickname ‘The Rathole,’ and tunnels Nos. 3 & 4 were along this route,” she noted. “The tunnels are a popular hangout for teens looking for a few scares, which is evident by the amount of graffiti and trash that has accumulated at the entrances. Pentagrams, inverted crosses, and urgent warnings to ‘stay out!’ have been spray painted on the walls of the tunnels, and there is certainly an uncomfortable feeling that settles over you as soon as you step inside.
“It doesn’t help that a good portion of the trek is in complete darkness, either,” added Bowers. “The few times I’ve visited, I’ve always been able to capture spikes on my EMF (electromagnetic field) reader, and I’ve also picked up a few skulls and other bones that I’ve added to my personal collection.”
The last bit of local lore mentioned by Bowers shows that telling these stories can keep up with the times. “Hellier” is a documentary series, available on Amazon Prime for streaming, that investigated strange goings-on in the Bluegrass State — and even filmed right here in Somerset back in 2019.
“(‘Hellier’ features) a group of paranormal researchers who explore the realm of high strangeness that throughout eastern Kentucky — including cave goblins, UFO sightings, Mothman, and conspiracy theories,” she said. “Speaking of conspiracy theories! ‘Penny Royal’ is an excellent podcast created and produced by Somerset locals Nathan Isaac, Darian West, Kyle Kadel, and Boone Williams. The show centers on ritual practices, the occult, contemporary legends, and all things eerie and unusual in Pulaski County. Definitely worth a listen!”
As tools like online television and podcasts show, the ancient art of storytelling isn’t going away anytime soon, as Bowers noted — it’s something that’s both static and dynamic, remaining timeless while changing with each generation.
“Often, we think of traditional folklore as remaining the same over time and across space. But, perhaps surprisingly, the most stable thing about tradition is the fact that it’s constantly changing or being changed in order to meet the needs of different generations and different communities,” said Bowers. “We see this clearly in urban legends like ‘The Vanishing Hitchhiker,’ ‘The Dog in the Microwave,’ or ‘Crybaby Bridge.’ The structure of the legend itself remains the same, but certain details (like technology, names, places) are updated to meet more modern or relevant criteria.”
The field of folk studies shows how folklore endures, and provides tangible tools to help contextualize traditions, beliefs, and cultural practices, noted Bowers. While many of the stories that are told — especially the spooky ones — may seem fantastic in nature, they in fact pull back the veil to show who the people of a particular place and culture really are.
“Folklore is an exercise and study in how we choose to navigate our lived experiences,” said Bowers. “I find it most helpful to understand folklore as another type of lens through which to view the world. Just like gender, or race, or political ideology, folklore is just one more critical lens to add to our evaluative toolkits!”
