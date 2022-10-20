For so many in Pulaski County, James Russell Dick was there for them in their most vulnerable moments, as they laid their loved ones to eternal rest. But that’s not the only way he helped his community.
Dick, co-owner and president of Pulaski Funeral Home in Somerset and Morris & Hislope Funeral Home in Science Hill, died Tuesday, October 18. He was 56 years old.
Born in Somerset on March 3, 1966, Dick attended Science Hill School and Somerset High School. He was the son of Russell and Hazel Thurman Dick, both well known in their community.
Quintin McGinnis, co-owner along with Dick, recalled that the latter had started working at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home at an early age in the 1970s, under namesakes J.B. Morris and Denver Hislope.
“Over a period of time, J.B. and Denver decided that they wanted to semi-retire, so they took me and James in as business partners in the funeral home,” he said, noting that he and Dick officially became owners of the business in April of 1992.
Dick would go on to become a licensed funeral director, but was always invaluable in helping McGinnis operate the day-to-day business aspects of the business.
In late 2000, McGinnis said that he and Dick were approached with the possibility of purchasing Pulaski Funeral Home, founded in 1953. Shortly thereafter, in January of 2001, they officially became owners of that business.
“James and I, a lot of people in the community found us unique because we never had much of any kind of disagreement in the business,” said McGinnis. “Most times that something came up, we agreed on the same thing, almost instantly. We were business partners for 30 years.
“I relied on James for the business side of the funeral home, when it came to accounting, stuff like that, the finances of the business,” he added. “He relied on me for the embalming and the funeral directing side.”
Dick had a number of other interests, such as rental properties which others called home, and he felt it was important to make a positive impact on the lives of his neighbors.
“He meant a lot to the community,” said McGinnis of Dick. “He was always a giving person. When he saw someone in need, he was always trying to help them. When they came in here for help, he and I always agreed that we’d help them in some way, whether it be with food, or to pay a bill that they couldn’t make at a certain time.
“There are a lot of people right now in Science Hill who depended on James for a lot, and I don’t know what they’ll do at this point because there’s not many people like that,” McGinnis added.
Dick was also involved in board memberships, notably with Cumberland Security Bank and Citizens National Bank. Donald Bloomer, President and CEO of Citizens National Bank, noted that Dick was on the advisory board for the Science Hill branch, serving there for “quite some time” as well as being a longtime customer of the bank.
“I’ve known him for an extended period of time, and he worked in business for quite some time,” said Bloomer. “He was always very astute about real estate transactions, and made great business decisions.
“He worked very hard,” added Bloomer. “Even with his illness, he was still working different transactions in the funeral business and also different real estate transactions.”
Bloomer called Dick’s mother Hazel a “longtime friend of my family” even as a youth. “She’s well-known in the Science Hill community, and my family was very close to her.”
Another friend and colleague in the area of local business was Terry Wesley, owner of T.W. Auto Sales in Science Hill.
“We were good friends,” said Wesley. “We’ve known each other since we were just kids.”
Wesley said Dick’s father Russell, owner of Dick’s Used Cars, helped him get his own start in the car business.
“James, later on, helped his dad a lot in the business, and I dealt with a lot of business with them,” said Wesley. “They’ve been good to me. (Russell) let me get cars and pay what I could. That’s just the kind of people they are. They’ll help anybody. James was the same way.
“He was a stern businessman, but he was good to everybody,” added Wesley. “The day my dad died, James told me, ‘Science Hill lost a good friend today.’ I told my wife when he died, ‘Science Hill lost a good friend today.’ Everybody in this town knows James.”
The obituary for James Russell Dick is expected to run in Saturday’s Commonwealth Journal.
