While some may have struggled with their gardens this summer, Wendell Daulton is enjoying probably the best he’s ever grown.
“I always put out a little garden every year,” he said. “I do it to have something to do, but I love it.”
The retired homebuilder has been gardening for more than 35 years, mainly for himself and his friends. What he can’t use himself is given away, rather than sold at farmers markets.
In his 20x40 foot garden plot at his West Ky. 80 home near Nancy, Daulton grows cucumbers, corn, potatoes and green beans. But perhaps his favorite crop is tomatoes — specifically, the “Indiana Red” variety.
“They’re real meaty tomatoes,” Daulton explained. “They’re not real seedy and they’re the best tasting tomatoes I’ve ever eaten.”
While Daulton has often grown tomatoes larger than a pound, his goal had long been a two-pounder. This year, he got two from the same plant by trying something a little different — organic garden soil from Miracle Grow. The first tomato weighed in at 2 pounds and 6.75 ounces, while the other was 2 pounds and 4.75 ounces.
“I’ve never grown tomatoes like that,” Daulton said, adding he had several more weighing close to two pounds.
Daulton estimated that a friend who cans for him has gotten nearly 75 quarts of canned tomatoes this year. His two rows of beans yielded about four bushels. “That’s good for winter,” he remarked.
Another good thing about his garden this year is that Daulton finally reached his goal as he’d set out to do. He said his next one is to grow a three-pounder.
“It’s been a good year,” he said for his garden.
