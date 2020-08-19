There may be nothing sadder than an unadorned grave, particularly if it belongs to a child.
It's a realization that hit Gracie Honeycutt at a young age. It was Memorial Day 2013 and Gracie was with her mother, Tennille Honeycutt, decorating the graves of family members when she discovered the grave of Virginia Abbott, who died in 1913 just shy of 10 months old.
"I stomped my foot down and said I wasn't leaving until we put flowers on it," Gracie said.
Tennille recalled her daughter saying all babies deserved flowers. So they decorated the grave and decided to make a tradition of it. Though they don't know much about little Virginia, Tennille's research indicates that her parents moved away shortly after the baby died from illness including whooping cough. She was buried with her mother's family.
"She was one of 12 children," Tennille said.
Gracie continued to decorate Virginia's grave every Memorial Day — gradually adding the nearby graves of other children. This past holiday, Gracie decorated an entire section — a total of 50. But when they visited the cemetery again in July, most of the flowers were gone.
"It really upset her that the flowers were gone and sparked her wanting to do something bigger and more," Tennille said.
Now Gracie is raising money to decorate the graves of every child 12 and under buried in Somerset Cemetery. Instead of Memorial Day, she wants to place pinwheels on more than 400 graves on October 16 — Virginia's birthday.
"The average is 50 for every section," Gracie, who is now 12, said. "They're my age. I just feel like I'm really blessed, and I have a lot and they didn't get anything."
"Virginia never got a birthday," Tennille added, "so this is how we'll honor her. This is her birthday party."
The goal is to raise $500 for what the Honeycutts are calling "Virginia's Project." They have set up a GoFundMe page with any extra funds going to decorate children's graves next Memorial Day. Gracie picked pinwheels because they won't blend in with other flowers and the children's graves will be easier to recognize.
Gracie is the daughter of Chris and Tennille Honeycutt of Somerset. When school starts, she will be entering the 7th grade at Southern Middle School.
