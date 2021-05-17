Who's ready for a little "Pomp and Circumstance"?
It's graduation time in Pulaski County once again, when hopeful young people in flat hats and robes say goodbye to their high school years and prepare to march forward into the rest of their lives.
Of course, things will be a bit different this year — because, as one can probably guess, of COVID-19 protocols. While holding a graduation ceremony at all is certainly a step up from last year, when drive-thru diplomas were a way to deal with the restrictions in place, the events will be more limited in capacity than normal, as well as other factors.
Pulaski County High School will be holding its graduation this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the school's gymnasium. Principal Rodney McAninch said that the plans in place were made "a while back" but even though CDC recommendations may change, the school is going ahead with the policies that have already been agreed upon.
"We had given each senior six tickets," said McAninch. "We anticipate that will keep our gymnasium under the recommended capacity."
Families should sit with their own groups and "police themselves" when it comes to seating, as well as wear masks. Graduates won't have to wear them as they go across the stage and get their pictures. The students will be space out on the floor; McAnInch said there won't be a processional as usual, but the classic "Pomp and Circumstance" music will still be played for them.
"We hate not having that part (the march in) but we thought it better not to have the kids in close proximity that long," said McAninch. That said, "for all intents and purposes, it will be very close to what we typically expect for commencement."
McAninch said that the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Pulaski County Schools district YouTube channel (Pulaski County Schools) with a link available through the district homepage (pulaski.net).
The changes should trim the length of the ceremony down to about an hour or an hour and 15 minutes, noted McAninch.
"We still intend to have speakers, a lot of that won't change, but getting started will be different," he said. "(The graduates) will be able to be presented across the stage, and we'll have photographers there for pictures as well."
Seniors will also be able to participate in a virtual Google Meet session today at 4 p.m. with school counselors so they can be advised on what to expect, said McAninch.
Somerset High School Principal Jeff Wesley expects the ceremony on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. to be as "normal as possible" — if weather permits, that is.
Plans are to hold the graduation for the independent city school outside at Clark Field as per usual. Students were each given 10 tickets for family and friends.
"We have to make sure we're following current guidelines and things like that," said Wesley. "... As long as we're outdoors, we'll follow (Kentucky Department of Education) guidelines on that, and we won't have to require masks. We do encourage people who aren't vaccinated to wear a mask, but otherwise, we'll follow the guidelines."
If rain forces the ceremony indoors, into the Somerset High School gym, that changes things, with regards to both masks being required and number of guests. Students marked four of their 10 tickets as "priority," so if there's bad weather, those four can still get into the indoor graduation ceremony.
"We're really hoping everything goes well with the weather," said Wesley, surely echoing the thoughts of many hopeful attendees.
The school will do a processional march like normal, and will livestream the ceremony on the "Somerset BOE" YouTube channel.
"It's important for people who are not able to attend to see it live," said Wesley.
Southwestern High School will also have its graduation Friday night at 7 p.m. Interim principal Mischa Brainard said things will go "somewhat differently, but mostly as normal as possible."
Seating at Southwestern will be limited to four tickets per student; Brainard said their gym is smaller than Pulaski's and as such, the capacity restrictions are different. Parents and guests will enter through the door at the student parking lot, and students will enter through the front door. Guests and students are to wear masks, and families will maintain social distancing where they sit.
There will be a procession, but no speeches, said Brainard.
The ceremony will be livestreamed via a link sent out on the Southwestern High School Facebook page, she said. The ceremony will also be livestreamed in the auditorium for some accommodated seating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.