Can you socially distance in a haunted house?
This year, that — not "trick or treat?" — is perhaps the biggest question on Halloween diehards' minds.
Two of the area's most notable "Haunted House"-type attractions in recent years are taking different approaches. In Burnside, it's ghoul steam ahead with the Haunted Trail through Cole Park. In downtown Somerset, where Applied Behavioral Advancements (ABA) has creep-ified College Street for the last few years, their haunted house will be turning out its lights — and not in the fun way.
Beginning Friday, October 16, Cole Park will turn into the "Haunted Trail." For years, the City of Burnside has offered up some kind of Halloween fun, sometimes teaming up with local tattoo artist Bodean Johnson to build a spectacular set-up.
Burnside is looking to get Johnson involved again this year, even though things will be a little bit different. Johnson told the Commonwealth Journal he hasn't gotten any specifics yet on what they'll need to do, but Johnson enjoys giving back to the community, he said, and is known for putting together a fun "haunted house" atmos-fear ... er, atmosphere.
The event is being hosted by the City of Burnside and Burnside Tourism. The city's Tourism Director, Frank Crabtree, Jr., expects work to begin on the set-up soon.
"We're going to do the Haunted Trail," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. "We'll use the walking trail, and do social distancing."
The multi-night event benefits Burnside Little League and the Southwestern High School boys and girls basketball teams; they'll "actually be running it," said Lawson.
Danny Bray, president of Burnside Little League, confirmed that they'd be paying close adherence to CDC guidelines — so don't expect any creatures of the night to reach out and grab you, as sometimes happens in Haunted Houses.
"We won't have as many characters; we don't touch anybody anyway," said Bray. "We are expanding the haunted house. A lot of it will be outside, not actually enclosed. We'll use the Cole Park trail, and that way people are spread out."
Bray also said participants are wearing masks and doing temperature checks as precautions.
Burnside Little League has been involved in the Halloween festivities for several years — "It's definitely become an annual event," he said. "It's usually a great crowd. Everyone enjoys working it. It's a fun time."
The Haunted Trail at Cole Park will take place for three straight weekends — Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17; Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct 24; and closing out October with the last weekend, Thursday, Oct. 29, Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31 — a.k.a. Halloween. The fun begins about 8 p.m., or when it gets dark, and goes until 11 p.m. No fee information is available as of yet.
Meanwhile, Burnside will be doing a "Trunk-or-Treat" there in the parking lot on Halloween, passing out candy while following COVID-19 guidelines.
In Somerset, ABA, a business which focuses on behavioral services and related therapies, first set their haunted house up for their clients in 2016.
"Everyone enjoyed it," said ABA owner Chris George. "It was a couple days before Halloween, and we decided to keep it open, and open it free to the public. About 400 people came through and said, 'It's so awesome you guys aren't charging.' Kids were like, 'I wouldn't be able to go through if I had to pay.'"
So in 2018, ABA planned from the beginning to open up the haunted house to everyone. "I think we did it about five days and had about 500 people come through in that time," said George.
Last year was another successful effort, but 2020 will bring it to a dead (or is that undead?) halt.
"With the uncertainty with all the restrictions for COVID-19, and the fact that people are going through a confined space in the basement, I didn't want to put in all that effort (and have it come to nothing)," said George. "There was uncertainty about having that many people coming through, or that the health department would be concerned about the clinic's operation given so many people coming through."
ABA isn't totally putting a stake in its Halloween plans, however. George still plans on a "haunted walkway" outside. The front of the building is already set up with a graveyard scene's worth of spooky decorations that cause a fright when lit up at night. People can walk out front or alongside the building for a taste of the "haunted house" experience and go around back for a "Trunk-or-Treat" candy giveaway on Halloween.
For George, Halloween is one of the most fun times of the year, so he's "extremely upset" about not being able to do their haunted house right, the way they have in the past. Even in July, plans were still on, but as the COVID-19 situation and state restrictions dragged on, it became clear this just wasn't the year.
But George is already pledging to be "back next year better than ever" — provided, of course, Halloween 2021 allows for the normal kind of oddities one sees at these eerie soirees.
"We're already planning for next year — that is legitimate," he said. "We've already shopped for next year."
