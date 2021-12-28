With winter sports now in full swing, it is not hard to see how much effort the players, parents, and coaches put into planning and preparing for each season. From annual physicals, purchasing new gear and equipment, planning strength and conditioning workouts, and attending practices, it is a busy and exciting time of year. As games proceed and the level of competition intensifies, do not forget a major resource available for our local athletes: Athletic Trainers with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Lake Cumberland’s Certified Athletic trainers, under the direction of Dr. Jesse Pace, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Dr. Patrick Jenkins, Sports and Family Medicine, are highly-trained healthcare professionals specializing in injury prevention, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, rehabilitation and therapy, safety, and other sports related matters. These athletic trainers work with area schools and community organizations to provide onsite services at a variety of local games, matches, and events. The athletic trainers work alongside coaches, physicians, parents, and school administrators to provide a safe and healthy environment for student-athletes, both on and off the field.
The athletic training team at Lake Cumberland consists of Caitlin Jackson, Shawn Jackson, Stephen Sims, and Daniel Cannon. Lake Cumberland Orthopedics Sports Medicine offers formal sports medicine coverage services to Pulaski County High School, Southwestern High School, Somerset Independent Schools, Wayne County High School and Lindsey Wilson College. These athletic trainers, and their directing physicians, are specialists with “in-game” acute care. They provide services like injury evaluations, protective taping and bracing, monitoring environmental conditions, honoring return-to-play protocols, and ensuring that proper follow-up care is administered quickly and safely. In many cases, these athletic trainers will also take part in rehabilitation and therapy services, providing the necessary protection and following safety precautions when the athlete returns to their sport.
Another important aspect of athletic training that is vital to local schools and their contact sports is concussion prevention and management. Athletic trainers work with school administration, school nurses, coaches and parents in areas such as concussion prevention, on-the-field evaluation, care and management, and recovery protocols to ensure the athlete makes a full recovery and can return to play in the safest way possible. This area of expertise is extremely important as concussions can be prevalent in younger athletes, and if they are not properly managed they can lead to further health conditions down the road.
“Athletic trainers provide a unique skill in the care of our athletes. They are trained to evaluate in real time the severity of an injury and then determine if an athlete can safely return to play or need further evaluation by a physician,” said Dr. Jesse Pace of Lake Cumberland Orthopedics: Sports Medicine. “They become a valuable part of the teams that they care for and become the athlete’s friend and advocate. It has been a true joy and pleasure to work with the athletic trainers in our school systems. We are truly blessed to have them overseeing the health and safety of our regional athletes.”
The Athletic Trainers at Lake Cumberland play a vital role in local high-school and collegiate athletic events and the services they provide go well beyond the playing field. As you attend sporting events this season, this dedicated team will be available to provide high-quality care for our student-athletes whenever it is needed most.
