Jerry Ikerd, Sr. was one of those individuals who helped pave the way for Pulaski County to enjoy the prosperity of life it enjoys today. It's only appropriate then to dedicate a well-traveled road in his honor.
At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, State Senator Rick Girdler of Somerset will be joined by family members of the late Jerry Shelton Ikerd, Sr. and local and state leaders — including the governor — to officially dedicate Ky. 3260 in Pulaski County the Jerry S. Ikerd Memorial Highway.
The ceremony will be in the parking lot of East Somerset Baptist Church on Pumphouse Road (Ky. 3260) in Somerset. Community members are invited to join Tuesday’s ceremony. Event details may be subject to change.
“I miss my friend, Jerry, one of the best people I’ve ever known,” Girdler said. “He had unmatched business acumen, and the result of his professional successes was to the benefit of this area. We could go on and on about his contributions to our community, but as significant as his business legacy is, it doesn’t match the legacy he left as a person."
Girdler had filed a joint resolution last year in the state legislature, Kentucky SJR165, to designate the road in Ikerd's memory.
He noted that while the road will still be known as Pumphouse Road, it will carry the special dedication along with that name, as Ikerd previously called that area home.
"He loved the Lord, practiced his faith in Christ, and loved his family and friends," Girdler added. "I’m grateful to have been one of his friends. I truly appreciate all involved, including my House of Representative colleagues, Mayor Alan Keck, and the City of Somerset, who’ve helped make this dedication possible.”
Keck, along with Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd, local Democratic Party Chairman Rodney Casada, are expected to join the Republican Girdler in attendance, and Gov. Andy Beshear has been invited to attend as well.
Ikerd, who passed away on June 11, 2021, founded the Ikerd and Bandy Coal Company in the 1960s along with his brothers and Edsel Bandy. Coal was mined in Ano in eastern Pulaski County. Ikerd’s leadership helped the company earn a reputation for high integrity in the coal industry.
Ikerd reinvested the fruit of his coal success in purchasing the Bank of Mt. Vernon, founding South Kentucky Mack Trucks, and developing several commercial properties, which left a significant positive impact in the area.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Massey Ikerd, his three children, eight grandchildren, and many friends.
Cory Ikerd, who today carries on his grandfather's legacy overseeing entrepreneurial interests here in Pulaski County, stated, "The Ikerd Family is truly honored to know that Jerry's legacy will live on and this road dedication will be a reminder of his steadfast faith as well as his love for his family and community."
