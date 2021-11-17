Two members of the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society were honored Tuesday for their roles in shutting down a Burnside pet store that saw animals living in horrible conditions.
Board member and volunteer Heather Stevenson, along with volunteer Marguerite Arnold were presented 2021 Humane Advocate Awards by Todd Blevins, the Kentucky State Director for Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).
Blevins said the only reason the raid on the pet store happened “was due to the diligence of two very special ladies.”
Blevins recalled that the national organization got involved when he came to a local board meeting last year in Pulaski. At the end of that meeting, Arnold handed over a packet of information to Blevins.
“She said, ‘This is just something you might want to take a look at,’” he said.
In that packet was photos and documentation on the conditions within the pet store. That began the process of working with local law enforcement and other officials to finally shut down the store.
That raid took place in September, at a place called Tim’s Reptiles and Exotics located on South U.S. 27 in front of the former Tri County Flea Market.
The owner of the shop, Timothy Charles Lorraine, has been charged with 19 counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Stevenson said the only reason the local group was able to move forward was because of HSUS’s help and support.
Arnold and Stevenson thanked Blevins for his help, as well as Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill and Marc Travis, the ordinance enforcement officer for Somerset.
At the time of the raid, Chief Hill estimated that the store had around 150 animals, ranging from snakes to rabbits to fish.
It was due to the connections of HSUS that the local Humane Society was able to place that many animals with fosters and rescue groups, Stevenson said.
“When Judge [Steve] Kelley stopped by right after the raid took place, and asked how many animals are we going to have to house, we were able to say, ‘not one,’” Stevenson said.
She also recognized local Humane Society volunteer Lisa Schultz for helping to place some of the fish and other animals.
Or, as Arnold put it, “Lisa found us rat people and fish people.”
Arnold added that all of the animals are now being well taken care of. “They are all healthier and living good lives.”
