The outcome of the confrontation that resulted in the death of two law enforcement officers Thursday has been felt across Kentucky, particularly by law enforcement officers reminded of the dangerous job in which they serve.
"Our initial reaction was sadness for all the officers that were involved, all the deputies, the police officers that were involved in that, all the first responders," said Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. "We are deeply saddened by what's going on there. Our prayers are with the families and the community as they deal with this tragic situation."
Five others were also injured in the incident, in which a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky, according to the Associated Press.
An emergency management official was also injured and a police K9 dog was killed, according to the arrest citation.
The responding officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters Friday afternoon, according to the AP story. He also stated that four deputies initially responded, and then called for backup when shots were fired at them. The officers at the scene were under fire for hours.
Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night.
Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at officers around his residence on Main Street in Allen, Kentucky, the citation said.
Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m., joining local officers already on the scene.
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.
“Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post Friday morning. “This is a tough morning for our commonwealth.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said, "Our law enforcement exhibited unimaginable heroism and sacrifice last night in the face of evil."
Hancock noted that his sheriff's agency here in Somerset was "heartbroken" by what happened in Floyd County.
"Sometimes you just feel helpless because we're that far away, and it seems like there's nothing we can do to satisfy that," he said. "... We hope nothing like that ever happens to our community, but we know we have the support of our community, and we pray for that community there."
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt said he told his department's officers that "it's unfortunately another tragedy in Kentucky that clearly reminds us of how dangerous our profession is."
Hancock said that the sheriff's office has trained for situations like the one that unfolded in eastern Kentucky, on an attempt to serve a warrant. It's a reminder though how duties of that nature can prove dangerous and unpredictable.
"We encourage, when we're responding to domestic violence situations, that we send two officers if possible," said Hancock. "Sometimes the situation doesn't allow us to get the other officer there, but when we're serving high-risk papers, we are trained on that, but we also try to send enough manpower that if it does get out of hand, we can deal with the situation."
Another safety measure for law enforcement is body armor. Hancock said the sheriff's office makes sure deputies have it and use it, and in fact, the department is in the process of reviewing and upgrading their body armor.
"With everything that we face these days, we're looking at a different type of body armor that we can have, should the need arise," said Hancock, "but we wear body armor all the time. Our guys should have it on for every call."
Added Police Chief Hunt, "We do have a body armor policy. Our officers are required to wear body armor."
He noted that SPD does training for active shooter response and studies tactics relevant to these types of situations. Still, "the perpetrator always has the advantage because they always have the first move. Our officers are typically having to react to their action."
Police Chief Hunt says his department reaches out to agencies that have something devastating like this occur to them, and in his role as first vice-president for Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, he helped vote on Friday to allocate $10,000 to the families of the officers whose lives were lost in the Floyd County incident.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
