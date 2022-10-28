For decades, rumors have swirled every Halloween about candy being tampered with, but like a ghost, virtually nothing along those lines ever actually materializes. But there are always exceptions, and unfortunately it was Pulaski County’s turn to experience one this year.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate how a piece of a pill found its way into a box of Nerds candy distributed last weekend at Firebrook Community Park in southern Pulaski County.
The pill was found after the candy was brought home from a Halloween-themed event at the park on Friday, October 21. An initial field test showed the substance test negative for fentanyl, oxycodone, heroin, codeine, or methamphetamine. Further testing was done at the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab where it was determined that the tablet, about three-quarters of it present, was actually Meclizine, an antihistamine used to treat symptoms of motion sickness and vertigo.
Now, the sheriff’s office is working to determine how the Melizine got mixed up with the Nerds in the first place.
“We’re still investigating that,” said Major Jeff Hancock of PCSO. “Our narcotics guys are looking into it.”
He noted that the pill likely wouldn’t have any significant negative effects if ingested, though it might make one drowsy.
“That’s all we found, was the one part of that tablet,” said Hancock.
He noted that this sort of incident happens very infrequently, particularly in this area.
“It’s very rare,” said Hancock. “In fact, that’s about the first time I’ve heard of it before.
“People don’t need to panic over this, because when we get our final report done, who knows what (the cause of the pill’s presence) will end up being,” he added. “But this is very rare that something like this happens. ... I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years, and I’ve never seen anything like that myself.”
Despite the scare, one should still expect to find youthful trick-or-treaters making their way across leaf-lined sidewalks all over the county in search of sugary treats, as is the Halloween custom.
Official government-determined trick-or-treat times for cities within Pulaski County — Somerset, Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank — are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Monday, October 31 — a.k.a. Halloween — and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. out in the county.
So what are some tips to enjoy a safe and fun Halloween?
Hancock advised parents or guardians inspect candy and the packaging that it’s in before kids eat it, to make sure the container hasn’t been tampered with.
Also, “a lot of times kids will want to eat candy while they’re walking around,” he said. “You might take some extra with you. That way you can give them that instead of (them digging into) the unknown before you have a chance to look at everything.”
Capt. Randall Smith of the Somerset Police Department pointed out another factor — stranger danger.
“Make sure the kids don’t accept really any homemade candies unless it is from a family member or a close friend,” he said. “You never know what homemade items are made out of.
That doesn’t even mean there has to be anything sinister about the ingredients — young people with allergies may not realize that the perfectly normal ingredients in a treat may be harmful to them.
“Some people don’t think of that and they use nuts — a nut allergy is one of the bigger allergies around,” said Smith.
Still, he added, “As well as baked goods, unfortunately if somebody is wanting to do harm, that’s an easier way to conceal something, inside a baked good, vs. a store-bought piece of candy and you know what the wrapper looks like and you can tell that the wrapper hasn’t been tampered with, everything’s sealed properly.”
Smith said kids 12 years and older should go out in groups, and those younger than that should have an adult with them.
Said Smith, “Most kids don’t know what a stranger is, especially handing out candy. So make sure parents are watching their children as they go door-to-door. Make sure children do not go inside any home or place that they’re not familiar with. Don’t take rides from strangers. Just be wary of that type of stuff.”
The outing aspect of trick-or-treating can also be dangerous, with kids in the road as well as cars — and in the low visibility of the evening hours.
“There’s a lot of cars, a lot of traffic,” said Hancock. “Make sure you’re wearing something that’s reflectorized.
“Also, for the motoring public, they need to watch out for trick-or-treaters,” he added. “Drive carefully and watch for them.”
Added Smith, “Operators of motor vehicles do need to pay close attention, especially entering tight neighborhoods where kids mostly trick-or-treat. They need to be careful and take their time getting from Point A to Point B, and be vigilant to make sure kids aren’t running out in front of them.
“With that being said, children as well don’t need to be running out in front of traffic,” he continued. “If they’re walking on the side of the road, they need to be cautious of vehicles coming up. Depending on the costumes they’re wearing, (parents) will want to make sure they’re visible, either with glow sticks or LED lighting. There are so many different variants anymore. Or wear a light-colored costume.”
Smith said that SPD officers will be out on Halloween “in full force,” and will have glow sticks on them to give out to those interested, “until we run out.”
The main thing is to just make sure children are not running out into traffic, he said.
“Make sure they’re walking house to house,” said Smith. “And for drivers, be ready to take their time and be cautious getting home, or leaving from home to work.”
