"People refer to split-second decisions. They are truly tenth-of-a-second decisions."
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt knows all too well the kinds of life-or-death calls law enforcement officers have to make in the moment. Those in his charge train for those kinds of high-pressure situations. They strategize. They prepare as well as one can. But nothing other than that kind of blink-and-you'll-miss-it confrontation itself can demonstrate what it's truly like for a human being in uniform to face that dilemma.
"Police are human and don't always make the correct decisions," said Hunt. "Police go through a lot of training. People see that, and see it in movies and see it in TV series about police, and it almost gives the (impression) that we're robotic and cannot make a mistake, when in all actuality, we're human like everyone else. As unfortunate as this situation is, it was not a deliberate act, it was a mistake, and it shows how difficult this job can be."
The "situation" Hunt is referring to is the latest case of law enforcement shooting and killing an unarmed Black man to make national headlines — in this case, an apparent mix-up between a Taser device, which is deigned to incapacitate someone via an electric shock, and a handgun that led to the worst-case scenario.
On Sunday, Daunte Wright, 20, was shot in Brooklyn Center, Minn., while police were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Body cam footage captured the officer, Kim Potter — who resigned Tuesday, along with her police chief, Tim Gannon — shouting, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” according to the Associated Press. As Wright breaks free outside his car and gets behind the wheel, Potter draws her weapon and fires a single shot. The car speeds and the officer is heard saying, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him."
The car traveled a short distance before striking another vehicle, according to reports. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. A female individual, identified as Wright's girlfriend by his mother Katie Wright, was in the car as a passenger and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to reports.
Gannon said it was his belief that "the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet, and that it appears from what he "viewed and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright.”
The incident which took place in a Minneapolis suburb, a city where the ongoing trial of officers charged in last year's death of George Floyd already had tensions high over issues of race and extreme police force. The latest incident sparked conflict between protestors and police Monday night, with some throwing smoke canisters back at police or shooting fireworks at the law enforcement officers, who were on the scene in riot gear, according to the Associated Press.
So how could an officer get their Taser device and their firearm confused?
Both Hunt and Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office report using the "cross draw method" for placing their weapons on their person.
"The standard way officers carry their firearm is on their strong side — if they're right-handed, their pistol would be on the right side of their body, so if they have to pull their pistol, they pull it with their strong side at whatever it is they're intending to shoot," said Hunt. "A cross draw is where you take the Taser holster and put it on the opposite side of the body, the weak side of the body, so if I'm right-handed, it would be on my left side. You have to take your strong hand and reach all the way across your body before unholstering. The purpose of that is to alleviate confusion and hopefully prevent accidentally drawing your pistol when you're meaning to draw your Taser."
Said Hancock, "We train that way. I've seen some (officers) recently put it in front of their chest, but that's where we have body cameras. ... You have to train that way."
So what went wrong in Minnesota? Not being there, neither Hunt nor Hancock could say with any certainty. But there are circumstances where even an officer's training could fail.
"The easiest way I could see (for Potter to pull a gun instead of the electroshock device) is if she had her Taser out at some point and something occurred to justify lethal cover," said Hunt. "She (potentially) put her Taser up and got her duty weapon out and in the intense emotions going on, didn't realize she'd switched weapons. But that's 100 percent speculation, because I don't know, but I have seen and heard of situations where an officer is at a scene and what they're dealing with (is a situation) with non-lethal force, then the situation is changed to where lethal force is authorized, then they have to go back to non-lethal force again.
"Depending on the emotions and what they're processing mentally, that can be a lot for a person to process," he added. "None of this is in any way justifying the outcome."
Hancock said he didn't know how that mix-up could happen, and wouldn't say Potter had done "anything wrong as far as training goes." He added that "the quickest way" for a situation like that to occur is to be under the stress of someone fighting or resisting you as an officer and having to make a "quick decision under a stressful situation." He said you don't really know what it's like "until you've been in one of those situations."
Hunt also talked about police being trained to prevent "contagious fire" — that is, when the sound of gunfire is heard, other people start shooting as well.
"When a Taser is deployed, it makes a 'pop' noise; you don't want other officers to fire lethal force when they're actually deploying a Taser as non-lethal force," he said. "(Potter) did what she was trained in announcing what she was doing (by yelling "Taser!"). My only assumption, and I don't know if she was fearful, if she was extremely hyped up after a pursuit or a fight, but clearly it appeared she believed she was firing her Taser and she had her weapon in her hand."
According to Reuters, the police department in Minnesota did not respond to questions about where Potter's weapons were positions or her history with training on the device.
Whatever the case, local law enforcement agreed what happened in Minnesota was a terrible outcome.
"It's a tragedy what happened," said Hancock. "It's a very tragic situation for everyone concerned — the family of the person who was shot, the officer, the department going through it. It's just a tragic situation for all those involved."
