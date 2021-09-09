A motion by the Kentucky Parole Board to dismiss the local lawsuit brought by Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton has been denied.
Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather's ruling last Friday keeps the civil suit active, at least for now.
Dalton filed the suit June 10 on behalf of the families of Taiann Wilson and Matthew Coomer after the man sentenced to life in prison for their 1995 murders — Jeffrey Brian Coffey, 51, of Nancy — was given a second chance at parole based on the board's April 1 directive that converted the initial "serve out" orders for him and more than 40 other inmates to 10-year deferrals.
The serve outs were restored through another lawsuit filed in Laurel Circuit Court by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Laurel Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele. The plaintiffs there successfully argued for a temporary restraining order preventing the parole board from implementing the directive statewide.
Further, Governor Andy Beshear replaced Lelia VanHoose with Ladeidra Jones as parole board chair. Chairperson Jones officially rescinded the directive in one of her first official actions.
The parole board's attorney, Edward Baylous, was seeking the dismissal in the Pulaski lawsuit on the premise that the restraining order and Jones' decision rendered Dalton's complaint moot.
"The relief has already been provided through an injunction that's been issued by the Laurel Circuit Court…," Baylous said. "There's not really any further relief that can be provided."
However, Dalton argued that there is no certainty that the parole board won't seek to change the policy in the future. He added that this case is specifically seeking to ensure that the Wilson and Coomer families will be notified should Coffey be granted a future parole hearing.
Baylous stated that while there would be no further directives, the board couldn't promise its members wouldn't seek to change the regulation through another process.
"What I pray for is proper notification," Dalton said. "…I have no assurance that the parole board has actually voted to rescind that authority [of the chair to issue such as directive]."
The commonwealth's attorney asked Judge Prather to issue a ruling that the April 1 directive is unconstitutional and further order that the families Dalton is representing be notified if the parole board seeks to change the policy affecting Coffey so they can fight it through the proper channels.
"I'm not trying to tell you to tell the parole board what they can or cannot do for the rest of their lives," Dalton appealed to Judge Prather, "but you have the authority to issue an order that says 'before you affect these victims' rights as to Jeffrey Coffey, you've got to come down and give us notice.'"
Baylous noted that Dalton's request amounted to summary judgment, for which no motion had been filed.
"That has to be served 10 days before the hearing," Bayliss said.
Judge Prather agreed that Dalton should file a motion for summary judgment before he could rule on that matter. The judge denied Bayliss' motion for dismissal and urged him to file a response to Dalton's complaint within 20 days.
"I think the parole board, from their letters, tried to clean up the mess they created," Judge Prather continued, "but the issue at this point is the constitutional issues raised by the attorney for the plaintiffs."
