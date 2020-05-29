“I think Pulaski County is heaven for me. ... I tell people (when they’ve come to town), ‘You’ve gone to heaven and you didn’t have to die to get here.'”
That’s what John L. Perkins told the Commonwealth Journal Friday, reacting to the news of protestors reacting to the deaths of African-Americans George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Minneapolis and Louisville, respectively. The protests condemn racial targeting or recklessness by members of the law enforcement community, and have seen their share of destruction: While there were peaceful demonstrations, rioting and looting of businesses has been part of the scene in Minnesota, as well as the torching of a police station that the department was forced to abandon. Meanwhile, seven people were shot Thursday in a protest remembering Taylor, a Louisville EMT who was shot and killed by police earlier this year while in her apartment, entering on a “no-knock” warrant as part of a drug investigation.
A pillar of the local community, the African-American Perkins doesn’t see the racial tensions at play here in his hometown, and is grateful for that.
“I think it’s an entirely different situation in a small community,” said Perkins, who works closely with the Somerset Police Department as a member of their citizen advisory committee. “I think our leadership here — our mayor, county judge-executive, police, sheriff — I think they do an outstanding job. ... We have good people here, black, white. We’ve been judged by what we do, and that’s how we judge other people.
“You identify with people here, you don’t have a lot of the negative stuff because people know each other, but when you go into larger-scale communities (like major cities), it’s a lot more segregated. There are black communities and white communities; it’s territorial,” he added. “I think a lot of the prejudice on both sides comes with growing up with intolerance being taught in the home.”
Perkins knows that everything isn’t perfect, even in Somerset. He remembered his time working at the Somerset Post Office, where he was Postmaster; “People would get behind me and follow me all the way into work,” he said, noting suspicion based on his race. And he says things have gotten worse in recent years than they had been: “I’m 71 years old and there’s now more hate in this country than I’ve seen in 71 years.”
Pulaski County, along with the rest of the nation, is observing incidents like the one in Minnesota, where protestors sought the arrest and criminal charging of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who was seen on videotape with his leg pressing on the neck of African-American George Floyd in the street during an investigation into the use of a counterfeit bill at a store. Floyd died following the encounter. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.
But while Perkins is pleased with the way local law enforcement interacts with all members of the community, he also has been afraid for his children and grandchildren in the Chicago area, where the situation is more volatile.
“We have had to have a conversation with those kids about when they’re out in public or stopped by a patrolman, make no sudden movements, say ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir,’ put your hands where they can be seen, ask permission, because in a lot of situations, they are treated differently because of the color of their skin,” said Perkins. “In just about every black household, that’s a conversation parents are having with their kids. ... A lot of folks don’t really understand what we go through.”
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt, who is white, agreed with Perkins on the relative peacefulness in Somerset: “We’re blessed to live in a community where we don’t have that racial tension, that I’m aware of.”
He was also quick to condemn the actions of law enforcement in the Floyd case. “It’s something I don’t condone or support in any form of fashion,” he said. “In that instance, from what I’ve read or seen, there was no justification for what happened. That’s not a technique that’s taught by our agency (with the leg on the neck).
“A lot of people have asked me about this,” he added. “I said I believe we should protect all human rights. This incident is a police issue involving (a black individual), but to me the major issue is human rights. No human being should be treated in that fashion, to cost a man’s life.”
In the Breonna Taylor case, Hunt noted that people have talked about “trying to do away” with the “no-knock warrant.” Hunt doesn’t think something that stark is the answer “because there are cases where the police officers do need that for their safety,” but says he’s in favor of a matrix or checklist with criteria that has to be met “so it’s not abused.”
As far as the rioting and destruction of property is concerned, including the Minneapolis police station, Hunt said that two wrongs don’t make a right.
“What happened to (Floyd) was completely wrong, but this way of going about it to get vindication ... this is clearly not the way to do it,” said Hunt. “... I understand a lot of people are aggravated, upset, and emotional and furious, every emotion you can think of, and I agree with that. I am completely fine with the protest but only peaceful protest. ... I think some people are using a horrible incident as an excuse to get away with breaking the law. There are many other ways to go about this.”
Hunt pointed to the advisory committee on which Perkins serves as playing a significant role in helping the police force stay on the same page with the community it serves. But he knows the power that perception has in shaping the way the public sees law enforcement.
“One of my officers made this quote this week: No one hates bad cops more than good cops,” said Hunt. “I don’t like the word ‘hate,’ maybe ‘dislikes,’ but that’s a very true statement in our profession. You’re trying to be professional and when things like this happen, it looks very bad on your profession.”
Elaine Wilson, Director of Equity and Inclusion at Somerset Community College and a member of the local African-American community said that “it’s horrendous that we can’t get this stopped,” referring to incidents of violence by law enforcement against minorities.
“I’m not sure what it’s going to take,” said Wilson. “I wish people would come together. It has to stop. ... I’ve got friends in Louisville. (The Taylor incident) could have been some of them. I appreciate that we don’t have this going on in Somerset, but for everyone else in the world, I hate what’s going on.”
Wilson recalled a vigil led by Dr. French Harmon of First Baptist Church held in recent years that made the effort to bring the community together with its first responders, and pointed to that event as the kind of thing that can help heal tensions.
“Riots won’t help, but if people will do things peaceably like they have in Somerset, it will help everyone pull together,” said Wilson. “I do believe there’s a way to be calm about it and end it peacefully. ... A lot of people need to come outside of themselves and be better people anyway. As much as I work in diversity, there are some people I’m convinced only want to have people around them who look like them, but that’s not the way the world is going.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said that Somerset is “is blessed with incredibly strong leadership” in its law enforcement institution.
“Chief Hunt’s vision for community minded and relational policing has led to overwhelmingly positive results,” said Keck. “Indeed, I am sensitive to the tragic events that have gripped our nation. I believe it is our duty to stand against any form of racism, discrimination, or abuse. We can do that boldly while also standing alongside the men and women police officers who serve our communities with honor and respect.”
He said that “now more than ever, we need to double down on loving our neighbors,” a command that that doesn’t consider race, religion, gender or other demographic differences.
“For me as a Christian, that’s a biblical command, but I also believe it’s a universal truth that leads to better communities and relationships,” noted Keck.
Major Kentucky politicians responded to the recent events as well. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from the state of Kentucky said that the deaths of Taylor, Floyd and also Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, another black individual, have “shaken the nation,” and don’t appear as isolated incidents but rather “as the latest disturbing chapters in our long, unfinished American struggle to ensure that equal justice under law is not conditional on the color of one’s skin.”
Added McConnell, “Generations of heroes have fought and died to protect Americans’ First Amendment rights to voice their anger and engage in peaceful protest. I have championed these liberties my entire career. Stealing, burning down buildings, attacking law enforcement officers, or laying siege to police precincts is not speech or protest. It is violent crime that victimizes innocent people. Kentuckians cannot and will not accept violence and chaos on our streets. Seven people were shot in Louisville last night, and according to Mayor (Greg) Fischer, none of those shots were fired by law enforcement. This senseless behavior has to stop.”
The U.S. Senator said he would “continue to support and demand thorough investigations into Breonna Taylor’s death. ... Breonna’s family and all Kentuckians deserve truth, accountability, and justice.”
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers of Somerset said that violence never brings resolution or progress in a statement to the Commonwealth Journal.
“We must restore the sheer value of humanity and love one another to heal our land and build a better future in our communities,” he said. “I pray for peace and justice in every corner of our nation, for every American.”
