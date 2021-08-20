“People stop me and say, ‘I thought you all took care of these emergency days and orders from the governor last time.’”
State Senator Rick Girdler of Somerset, who represents Pulaski, Boyle and Lincoln Counties in Frankfort, admits it’s a little frustrating to hear the complaints in the wake of last week’s controversial mandate by Gov. Andy Beshear, ordering students in Kentucky schools to wear masks as a matter of COVID-19 protocol. People are asking for legislators like himself to do something, and earlier this spring they did — but Beshear’s challenge to lawmakers’ efforts has put those fixes in limbo.
“We did (take care of the issue),” responded Girdler, “and the Kentucky Supreme Court has not ruled on it.
“If he’s going to do any more (emergency orders) beyond 30 days, it’s got to come to the General Assembly,” added Girdler, referring to the change lawmakers made. “I’ve never talked to him, and from what I heard, I don’t think he’s ever talked to any of our leadership. We don’t know his numbers. If he would come to leadership, at least, they may agree with him. But we have one individual that’s calling all the shots and government is not supposed to be run by one individual. I understand where some people get frustrated with it.”
The subject of a mask mandate for Kentucky schools has been one of the hottest talking points for over a week now. After many schools systems, like those in Pulaski County, had talked to parents and made policies for the 2021-22 school year regarding COVID-19, Beshear dropped an order the night before school began locally that essentially nullified the more laissez-faire approach many school districts had taken — letting parents decide whether or not their kids would wear masks at school — and directing schools to enforce that practice.
The mandate ordered that everyone — students, staff, and visitors — wear a mask indoors. That applied to both public and private schools, as well as daycare facilities.
Judge William Bertlesman, a federal judge with U.S. District Court Eastern District in Kentucky, ruled Beshear’s mandate illegal on Thursday and issued a temporary restraining order against it; however, that applies only to the Catholic Diocese of Covington, due to the plaintiffs in the case Bertlesman heard. Still, it’s a significant development considering the Kentucky Supreme Court has yet to make a decision on state legislation designed to prevent Beshear’s executive orders which were seen as overreach by many.
State Rep. Shane Baker of Somerset, who represents Pulaski and Laurel, commended the governor for his early approach to school decisions on masks — but criticized the ultimate result.
“The governor said that would be made at the local level, which was the right call to make,” said Baker. “And then when the local decision makers didn’t align with what he wanted, he turned course. I guess he expected everybody to line up and they didn’t line up because they didn’t feel it was necessary.”
Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse attracted media attention for his reaction to Beshear’s 11th-hour change of mind, leaving a message for parents to inform them of the governor’s decision and referring to Beshear as a “liberal lunatic.” While Dyehouse has drawn both kudos and criticism for his words, Girdler said he can understand the school leader’s frustration.
“At 4:30 p.m., (Beshear) makes the decision. School starts at 8 a.m. the next morning and you’re supposed to have masks and all of a sudden, we require those things without any warning,” said Girdler. “(Beshear) had plenty of time to do that prior to (the start of school). Well, they’re going to say he didn’t have all the information. Well, if he had that much information, why couldn’t he include us? Because we’re getting all the phone calls. We’re getting all the emails to our Frankfort office, and there are a ton of them.”
Earlier this week, the General Assembly’s Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee found the mask mandates affecting schools and daycare facilities deficient by a 5-2 vote. Nothing was changed, however, as “deficient” regulations are then passed on to the governor’s office to review — and Beshear, unsurprisingly, kept his own policies in place.
There were no local legislators on that subcommittee, though Girdler said there were “interesting points” made and “good questions” asked. He also questioned mask policies in Frankfort, where he, as someone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has to wear a mask to enter the executive end of the Capitol building but not the legislative. But it’s the schools across Kentucky where the biggest problems are felt.
“The majority of what I’m hearing is that the students and parents are not wanting this,” he said. “I know people will say, ‘Well, if it will save one life ...’ I can save a bunch of lives by shutting down U.S. 27 or I-75 too.
“I do have issues with it for my personal family,” he added. “I’ve got a set of twins (grandchildren), three-year-olds. How in the world can you keep (the mask) on them? You’re going to be doing that all day long? Are you going to get an education from that. Then I’ve got a five-year-old grandson and like some kids, he has speech problems. To work with him, he needs to see lips moving.”
Like students, different school systems have different needs, observed Baker.
“Pulaski County is not Jefferson County. Some of these other communities are not the same as rural communities,” said Baker. “People are able to spread out more. At the end of the day, people can make their own decisions. Every time I’ve been sick, I try to avoid other people so as not to spread it. Likewise, I don’t get in the face of other people I know are sick. It was the right thing to do to allow people to make that decision (for themselves), but putting the mandate out there was absolutely the wrong decision.”
Like Girdler, Baker has heard many complaints from parents and affected parties. He reminded that the legislature did what they could but “we have three branches of government. The legislative branch sets policy, the executive branch carries out policy, and the judicial branch rules on the constitutionality and legality of that policy. The legislative branch went in, did our job, and very quickly tried to restore the balance of power between branches of government.
“After we did our job, you had the executive branch try to carry out the job of every branch of government,” he continued. “(Beshear) has created policy, carried out policy and enforced policy. Then you have the judicial branch, specifically the Kentucky Supreme Court, which has sat on its hands for six months and failed to do their job. So the people of Kentucky should understand that the legislature did what they were supposed to do, but also understand the governor overreaches every time he has a chance. The Supreme Court is strongly aligned with the governor and is not doing their job. Their phone numbers are online, (citizens) should give them a call and let them know.”
Girdler said that legislators need the ability to call themselves back into session to address any such issues, an ability they don’t currently have — but will if the public votes to approve a constitutional amendment allowing that. That vote won’t come for another year, however.
“One thing I want to stress to people from now until November of 2022 ... people need to vote that (amendment) in for one reason and one reason only — we don’t need one person in charge,” said Girdler. “If a tornado comes through and wipes out half of (a community), then yes, we need one man who’s going to be able to get (emergency policies) done until we can get things started. But we don’t need one person calling all the shots for 400 days.”
